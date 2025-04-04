Recap: Ducks Burned by Flames in 4-1 Loss

The Ducks fell behind in the second period and could not respond in the third in tonight's road trip opener, a 4-1 loss to the division rival Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome.

The loss dropped the Ducks to 32-33-8 on the season with seven games left to play.

Blake Coleman scored a pair of special teams goal for the Flames, a shorthanded tally midway through the second period that ultimately proved the game-winner and a power-play marker early in the third that put it away. California native Dustin Wolf earned his 25th win of the season, his fourth in as many career starts against the Ducks, with stops on 26-of-27 Anaheim shots.

Olen Zellweger netted the lone Anaheim goal, tying the game late in the first period with his second career tally against his hometown team. John Gibson and Lukas Dostal combined for 31 saves in net.

The evening quickly got off to a nightmarish start for the Ducks, when the Flames went ahead first just 16 seconds in as Kadri beat Gibson over the blocker from in tight on a 2-on-1 rush.

Kadri leads the Flames for the second straight year with 59 points in 75 games. He's now just one goal shy of matching his career-high, back-to-back 32-goal seasons from 2016-18 with Toronto.

Anaheim punched back later in the first period though on an odd-man rush of its own. With the Ducks attacking 4-on-2, Terry took a drop pass from Strome and attacked the slot, eventually returning the puck to his centerman in the left wing corner. Strome then spotted Zellweger driving the backdoor and delivered a cross-crease pass, which Zellweger chopped past the sliding Wolf to tie the game.