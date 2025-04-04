Recap: Ducks Burned by Flames in 4-1 Loss

The Ducks fell behind in the second period and could not respond in the third in tonight's road trip opener, a 4-1 loss to the division rival Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome.

The loss dropped the Ducks to 32-33-8 on the season with seven games left to play.

Blake Coleman scored a pair of special teams goal for the Flames, a shorthanded tally midway through the second period that ultimately proved the game-winner and a power-play marker early in the third that put it away. California native Dustin Wolf earned his 25th win of the season, his fourth in as many career starts against the Ducks, with stops on 26-of-27 Anaheim shots.

Olen Zellweger netted the lone Anaheim goal, tying the game late in the first period with his second career tally against his hometown team. John Gibson and Lukas Dostal combined for 31 saves in net.

The evening quickly got off to a nightmarish start for the Ducks, when the Flames went ahead first just 16 seconds in as Kadri beat Gibson over the blocker from in tight on a 2-on-1 rush.

Kadri leads the Flames for the second straight year with 59 points in 75 games. He's now just one goal shy of matching his career-high, back-to-back 32-goal seasons from 2016-18 with Toronto.

Anaheim punched back later in the first period though on an odd-man rush of its own. With the Ducks attacking 4-on-2, Terry took a drop pass from Strome and attacked the slot, eventually returning the puck to his centerman in the left wing corner. Strome then spotted Zellweger driving the backdoor and delivered a cross-crease pass, which Zellweger chopped past the sliding Wolf to tie the game.

Olen Zellweger scores against hometown team off backdoor pass from Ryan Strome

Terry's assist was the 168th of his NHL career, moving him past Andy McDonald for 10th most in Ducks history. Terry, who also ranks 10th on Anaheim's all-time goals and points leaderboards, has collected 52 points in 70 games this year. He leads the team in both points and assists for the second time in the last four seasons.

Zellweger has now earned four points in his last four games and 19 points in 57 appearances this year. His seven goals on the season are tied, with New Jersey's Luke Hughes, for the most by any NHL defenseman age 21-or-younger.

With his assist, Strome reached the 40-point mark for the seventh straight season. The third-year Duck has tallied 41 points in each of his first two campaigns with the club.

But the Flames would reclaim control in the second period, going back ahead 2-1 on a shorthanded breakaway by Coleman after the Ducks turned the puck over at the offensive blue line.

Coleman has scored 16 career shorthanded goals, tied for eighth among all active NHLers.

Rooney then made it 3-1 with less five minutes to go in the middle frame, lifting a shot from the slot over Gibson's glove off a centering feed from linemate Adam Klapka behind the net.

Gibson left the game following the second period with a lower-body injury and did not return.

Coleman's second of the night extended the Calgary lead to three less than two minutes into the third, as the two-time Stanley Cup champion snuck a wrister under Dostal's blocker from the right circle for a power-play goal.

The Ducks conclude a two-game road trip Saturday in Calgary.

