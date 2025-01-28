Preview: Ducks Seek Third Straight Win Tonight in Seattle

By Matt Weller
@MattWeller_ AnaheimDucks.com

The Ducks kick off a short two-game road swing with a trip to the Pacific Northwest, tonight facing off with the division rival Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena.

PUCK DROP: 7 P.M. PT | WATCH: VICTORY+ / FOX PLUS (KCOP-13) | AUDIO: DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER

Anaheim hits the road looking to build on a pair of resounding victories, 5-1 over Pittsburgh and 5-2 over Nashville, last week at Honda Center.

"That was like a 1980's Oilers-Flames game for god’s sake," head coach Greg Cronin said of the win over the Preds. "Up and down, rushes, trading breakaways and 2-on-1's...I thought we did a really good job coming back when they tied it and the game could’ve gone either way at that point, but we responded well. That to me is the reflection of a team that believes in themselves."

Added forward Trevor Zegras, who scored a big insurance goal late in the second period, "I thought the team played great and when you see everybody scoring goals, it rubs off on you."

Anaheim's offense came alive in the consecutive wins, connecting for a total of 10 goals - a season-best for any consecutive two-game stretch.

"I think in both games we looked pretty similar," Jansen Harkins said. "It’s kind of dull, but I think we're just playing straight ahead and simple. We all know where we are gonna be and that is how we play fast. If you know where the puck is going to go and you can rely on each other, that is how you speed up. I think we are just playing with a lot of speed right now and it’s hard [for opponents] because we've got a lot of guys that can skate, good puck moving defenseman and fast forwards. It is a good recipe."

Mason McTavish's line has led the way of late, as the 21-year-old centerman earned the NHL's Second Star of the Week honors with back-to-back multi-goal performances.

"He's amazing," Zegras said of McTavish. "It's nice to see them go in for him. We've beenm calling him 'iron sights' because he's hit a lot of posts and crossbars, but we're going to get him that third one (for a first career hat trick). It's coming, I can feel it."

"When a [scorer] like McTavish starts scoring, the whole team picks up right there," Cronin said. "There's more pace to the game, more confidence around the puck. I thought he was terrific."

Anaheim now visits the Emerald City for a matchup against a Seattle squad also scrapping to keep pace in the Western Conference playoff picture while struggling to find consistency. The Kraken have earned a a 5-5-0 mark in their last 10 games, and last night fell 4-2 to the first-place Edmonton Oilers in the return of star Connor McDavid from suspension.

“I think it’s a game of momentum, especially with the firepower they have,” Seattle forward John Hayden told the team's Geoff Baker. “And in the second (period), I think some turnovers -- myself included -- fed them a bit.”

Seattle earned four power-play opportunities in the loss but could not connect on the man advantage, ultimately a key factor in the result for head coach, and former Mighty Duck, Dan Bylsma.

"It just wasn’t good enough," Bylsma said. “You want your power play to provide a goal and provide a spark, and it wasn’t there. There’s no other way to say it, the power play didn’t do that and that was a dent in the game."

Seattle (22-26-3, 47 points) sits sixth in the Pacific Division, eight points back of a Wild Card spot.

