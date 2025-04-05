Recap: Rough First Period Dooms Ducks in 6-2 Loss to Canucks

The Ducks could not recover from a slow start today in a 6-2 loss to the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena.

The loss dropped Anaheim to 33-35-8 on the season with six games left to play.

Troy Terry and Trevor Zegras scored for the Ducks, with the former becoming Anaheim's fourth 20-goal scorer this season. Pavel Mintyukov, Frank Vatrano, Radko Gudas and Mason McTavish collected assists. Lukas Dostal made 20 saves in his 50th appearance of the season.

Elias Pettersson, Filip Hronek, Brock Boeser, Conor Garland and Dakota Joshua scored for the Canucks, who improved to 35-28-13 on the season and inched within six points of the Western Conference's final Wild Card berth. San Diego native Thatcher Demko earned the win in net with stops on 31-of-33 Anaheim shots.

Terry gave Anaheim an early lead on the first shot of the afternoon, a bullet from the right circle over Demko's glove off a setup pass from Mintyukov in the corner.