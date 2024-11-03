Preview: Ducks Open Six-Game Homestand, Host Blackhawks Tonight at Honda Center

The Ducks kick off a six-game homestand tonight, hosting the Chicago Blackhawks and Día de Muertos at Honda Center.
PUCK DROP: 5 P.M. | WATCH: VICTORY+ / FOX PLUS (KCOP-13) | AUDIO: DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER | GET TICKETS
Anaheim's annual Día de Muertos (Day of the Dead) celebration includes a free Día de Muertos inspired trucker hat to the first 10,000 fans in attendance, courtesy of HERDEZ® brand salsa, featuring a design created by local artist and Ducks fan, Gus Jaimes. Prior to the game, fans can enjoy Norteña music in Gold Lot 1 as performed by local band Grupo 714. In addition, face painting will be available to fans inside the arena at the south concourse and for Impact Club members prior to the game. For more information on Día de Muertos at Honda Center, click here.
On the ice, the Ducks return home after a 1-2-1 road trip that ended with a tough 2-1 overtime setback in Pittsburgh. The Ducks led 1-0 in the third period that night on Alex Killorn's second goal of the season, but a pair of goals by future hall of famer Sidney Crosby would spoil Anaheim's hopes of a .500 road trip.