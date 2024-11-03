Preview: Ducks Open Six-Game Homestand, Host Blackhawks Tonight at Honda Center

The Ducks kick off a six-game homestand tonight, hosting the Chicago Blackhawks and Día de Muertos at Honda Center.

PUCK DROP: 5 P.M. | WATCH: VICTORY+ / FOX PLUS (KCOP-13) | AUDIO: DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER | GET TICKETS

Anaheim's annual Día de Muertos (Day of the Dead) celebration includes a free Día de Muertos inspired trucker hat to the first 10,000 fans in attendance, courtesy of HERDEZ® brand salsa, featuring a design created by local artist and Ducks fan, Gus Jaimes. Prior to the game, fans can enjoy Norteña music in Gold Lot 1 as performed by local band Grupo 714. In addition, face painting will be available to fans inside the arena at the south concourse and for Impact Club members prior to the game. For more information on Día de Muertos at Honda Center, click here.

On the ice, the Ducks return home after a 1-2-1 road trip that ended with a tough 2-1 overtime setback in Pittsburgh. The Ducks led 1-0 in the third period that night on Alex Killorn's second goal of the season, but a pair of goals by future hall of famer Sidney Crosby would spoil Anaheim's hopes of a .500 road trip.

Alex Killorn gives the Ducks a 1-0 lead in Pittsburgh

"It was a tight game the first two periods there," Isac Lundestrom said. "I thought we had a pretty good second period but it was kind of coming at us in the third period there."

“I thought we played hard,” added defenseman Brian Dumoulin. “We grinded. They put a lot of pressure on us, especially a lot of continuous offensive zone [time]. I thought we did a good job defending but they had a lot of sustained pressure on us. Thanks to [Lukas Dostal] for getting us that point.”

The loss dropped Anaheim to 4-4-2 on the season, tied for fifth in the Pacific Division by point percentage (.500).

"I think we're learning as a team what it takes to win, especially in those tight games," Dumoulin said. "We're right there in all these games. A lot of them have been decided by one or two goals. We're playing some important hockey right now and we're playing some good hockey, but we have to have continuous effort over the boards and set ourselves up for success.

"Hopefully we can settle down at home...We're looking forward to being at home."

The Ducks will spend most of November on home ice, with nine of the month's 12 games slated for Honda Center. The first is against a Blackhawks team riding high after a comeback 3-2 shootout victory last night over the Kings and themselves looking to complete a winning road trip.

“Three excellent [shootout] goals, and again, we were lucky to get to that point,” Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson told NHL.com's Dan Greenspan. “We should thank Petr for that, but good character in the third period, led by Nick [Foligno] pretty much all the way through the game.”

Chicago (4-7-1, nine points) sits last in the Central Division.

“It’s not the way we want to draw it up, but we got the result [Saturday], which is what we’ve been talking about,” captain Nick Foligno said. “We obviously know we can play better and need to play better, but to find a way to come back in this game and get it done is a testament to the guys in here."

