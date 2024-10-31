Ducks to Host Día De Muertos Celebration Presented by Southern California McDonald’s This Sunday

The Ducks will celebrate Día de Muertos (Day of the Dead) at Honda Center on Sunday, Nov. 3 presented by Southern California McDonald’s as the Ducks face off against the Chicago Blackhawks (5 p.m. PT). In advance of this special evening, the Ducks offered a special ticket price for members and attendees of local Hispanic community programs, clubs and festivals in Anaheim. The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a free Día de Muertos inspired trucker hat, courtesy of HERDEZ® brand salsa, featuring a design created by local artist and Ducks fan, Gus Jaimes.

Prior to the game, fans can enjoy Norteña music in Gold Lot 1 as performed by local band Grupo 714. In addition, face painting will be available to fans inside the arena at the south concourse and for Impact Club members prior to the game.

Three trumpeters from Mariachi Nuevo Jalisciense will perform the United States national anthem. Members of the band will be outfitted with special Ducks-branded bowties. The in-game experience will include additional performances by Mariachi Nuevo Jalisciense, Relámpago del Cielo Grupo Folklórico, and Danza Azteca dancers. Select performances will also occur in the concourse and Impact Club throughout the game. In addition, fans will have the opportunity to view ofrendas (altars) in the south concourse, Anaheim Team Store and Impact Club, which will include tributes to local community members and Ducks alumni.

No. 6 ranked Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight fighter Brian Ortega will be in attendance to hit the Take Flight button ahead of puck drop. The Southern California native is a proud Mexican American citizen, as his parents hail from Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico.

Throughout the game, fans will have the opportunity to watch local Anaheim artist, Jose Ortiz, paint an original Día de Muertos inspired mural presented by Tequila Herradura near the Casa Herradura Bar at the South entrance. Ducks partners’ Golden Road Brewing, Estrella Jalisco, The OC Health Care Agency and Monster Energy will be on site with giveaways and samples. MegaMex will be giving away an exclusive t-shirt with a purchase of an item featuring Wholly Guacamole® at Anaheim Chile in Section 443. Additionally, Tequila Herradura will make a custom ofrenda and host a La Catrina performer.

Limited edition apparel and various themed items will be available for purchase at the Anaheim Team Store including limited edition Violent Gentlemen Día de Muertos specialty jerseys featuring a brand-new design by Gus Jaimes. Select merchandise will be available online at AnaheimTeamStore.com.

In recognition of Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15- Oct. 15) the Ducks actively engaged in community events with local organizations including Santa Ana Fiestas Patrias, Irvine Global Festival, and more. The Ducks have been active in the Hispanic community locally since the inception of their S.C.O.R.E. (Scholastic Curriculum of Recreation & Education) program in 2005. Nearly 50%, roughly 25,000 students, of the program participants identify as Hispanic/non-white. As part of the team's ongoing efforts, the organization has also translated all Anaheim Ducks S.C.O.R.E. student materials into Spanish for their school programming to help provide access and remove barriers to participation in hockey communities throughout Southern California.

A limited number of tickets are available for Sunday’s game. Visit AnaheimDucks.com/Vamos to secure a ticket to take part in the celebration and experience special reveals throughout the evening.