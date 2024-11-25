Preview: Ducks Open Home-and-Home Set vs. Seattle Tonight at Honda Center

"I think we were pressing them really hard," said defenseman Brian Dumoulin. "We were forcing turnovers, creating some extended time which left for them to keep punting it out and not be able to play on every regroup and have fresh guys out there for forechecks. So I thought we did a good job of changes and creating a lot of O-zone time."

The Ducks now turn their attention to a home-and-home set with the Kraken, who are looking to avoid a winless two-game trip to Southern California after Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Kings.

“Teams are so close in the division, we're going to need to beat these guys to get in at the end,” Seattle defenseman and former Duck Brandon Montour told the team's Bob Condor. “I thought our energy level, for the most part, all game wasn't there...We’ve got to bring a better, better effort. In the last minutes of the game, we took it to them. We were pushing the pace...But at least bring that effort, bring consistent effort. From the start, can't take shifts off.”

Added head coach Dan Bylsma, himself too a former Duck, "It was too much of a low-event game for us. We had opportunities to shoot the puck in the first and second that we passed up. That didn't give us a chance to be in and around the goalie.”

Seattle (10-10-1, 21 points) is tied with Anaheim for sixth in the Pacific Division.