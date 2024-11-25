Preview: Ducks Open Home-and-Home Set vs. Seattle Tonight at Honda Center

The Ducks will open a two-game set against a division rival tonight on home ice, hosting the Seattle Kraken at Honda Center.

PUCK DROP: 7 P.M. | WATCH: VICTORY+ / FOX PLUS (KCOP-13) | AUDIO: DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER | GET TICKETS

Anaheim gets back to work tonight riding a four-game point streak despite a 3-2 overtime defeat to the Buffalo Sabres on Friday. The Ducks led 2-0 in the second period of that game, but would fall to a resilient Sabres comeback bid sparked by two goals less than a minute apart.

"It was really a heck of a hockey game," head coach Greg Cronin said. "It was fun to watch. I thought our guys played well. First period we were a little bit slow. We didn’t have the same snap we had the last few games and I thought the second and third period, we played the way we want to play."

The OT loss gave Anaheim points in five of its last six games and pushed the club to 8-8-3 on the season, tied for sixth in the Pacific Division by point percentage.

Dumoulin on Anaheim's 3-2 OT loss to Buffalo

"I think we were pressing them really hard," said defenseman Brian Dumoulin. "We were forcing turnovers, creating some extended time which left for them to keep punting it out and not be able to play on every regroup and have fresh guys out there for forechecks. So I thought we did a good job of changes and creating a lot of O-zone time."

The Ducks now turn their attention to a home-and-home set with the Kraken, who are looking to avoid a winless two-game trip to Southern California after Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Kings.

“Teams are so close in the division, we're going to need to beat these guys to get in at the end,” Seattle defenseman and former Duck Brandon Montour told the team's Bob Condor. “I thought our energy level, for the most part, all game wasn't there...We’ve got to bring a better, better effort. In the last minutes of the game, we took it to them. We were pushing the pace...But at least bring that effort, bring consistent effort. From the start, can't take shifts off.”

Added head coach Dan Bylsma, himself too a former Duck, "It was too much of a low-event game for us. We had opportunities to shoot the puck in the first and second that we passed up. That didn't give us a chance to be in and around the goalie.”

Seattle (10-10-1, 21 points) is tied with Anaheim for sixth in the Pacific Division.

