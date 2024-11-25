Preview: Ducks Open Home-and-Home Set vs. Seattle Tonight at Honda Center

The Ducks will open a two-game set against a division rival tonight on home ice, hosting the Seattle Kraken at Honda Center.
PUCK DROP: 7 P.M. | WATCH: VICTORY+ / FOX PLUS (KCOP-13) | AUDIO: DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER | GET TICKETS
Anaheim gets back to work tonight riding a four-game point streak despite a 3-2 overtime defeat to the Buffalo Sabres on Friday. The Ducks led 2-0 in the second period of that game, but would fall to a resilient Sabres comeback bid sparked by two goals less than a minute apart.
"It was really a heck of a hockey game," head coach Greg Cronin said. "It was fun to watch. I thought our guys played well. First period we were a little bit slow. We didn’t have the same snap we had the last few games and I thought the second and third period, we played the way we want to play."
The OT loss gave Anaheim points in five of its last six games and pushed the club to 8-8-3 on the season, tied for sixth in the Pacific Division by point percentage.