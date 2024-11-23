Not the Desired LA Story

The tightly played game started with a high volume of checking and nine shots on goal total between both squads in the first period. But Daccord and the SEA defensive corps were busy all 20 minutes fending off scoring chances. Two goals in a 1:54 marked two minutes the Kraken would like back. After those goals, Daccord made a couple of handfuls of quality saves to keep his team in the game.

Low on Events Early, Then Scrapping

A low-event first period in this divisional matchup turned too eventful for the Kraken during the middle 20 minutes. Including two Los Angeles goals that staked the home squad to a 2-0 advantage just six minutes into the period. After that, the Kraken responded via a scrappy approach, with Yanni Gourde, Brandon Tanev, Ben Meyers and Tye Kartye all squaring off after whistles stopped play.

Gourde, who was in the penalty box during the Kings' second goal, was fired up after taking a penalty for goalie interference any observer might wonder, didn’t the Kings defender push the Kraken veteran into goalie David Rittich? On the LAK power play, young center Quinton Byfield set up at a deep angle to Daccord and knocked a one-timer past the Kraken goalie high short-side. That particular power play unit for LA features five forwards rather than the traditional four forwards and a defenseman.

On his next shift, Gourde was back to net-front work, and the entire line of Meyers, Tanev and Kartye found fisticuffs-and-shoving partners in Kings jerseys. Kartye and another young Kings player, defenseman Brandt Clarke, were whistled off for roughing late period.

But the low-event aspect remained in place in the Seattle offense, managing just a dozen shots on goal through two periods, ten during even-strength and two during the final two periods of the middle frame. Natural Stat Trick’s data marked 21 scoring chances (combining chances of both shots on goal and shot attempts) for Los Angeles, while Seattle totaled nine. One reason to be thinking “comeback” as the third period drew near: The Kraken notched four high-danger scoring opportunities in the second stanza.

A particularly high-danger two-on-no-skaters scoring chance for LA occurred late middle period, with Daccord making the stop.

Meyers In for Third Straight Game

Ben Meyers played in his 70th NHL game Saturday, centering a line between Brandon Tanev and Tye Kartye. He and his linemates played another solid game together. Rookie Shane Wright didn’t dress for the third straight, with Dan Bylsma saying it can be helpful for a young player to watch a game from up top to get a grasp on timing and how the player’s game can fit into scoring opportunities. Meyers, signed with a one-way contract (NHL salary) this summer, played his third game since last weekend’s call-up.