Preview: Ducks Open 2024 Preseason Tonight in San Jose

The Ducks will officially begin the 2024 preseason tonight with a trip to San Jose, taking on the rival Sharks at SAP Center.
PUCK DROP: 7 p.m. | WATCH: AnaheimDucks.com | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER
Anaheim visits its Northern California rival for the first of six exhibition games, three of which are against San Jose. The Ducks will host the Sharks at Honda Center on Thursday.
The Ducks announced their first round of training camp cuts Sunday afternoon, trimming the club's roster to 56 players while assigning five of the club's prospects to their Canadian Hockey League teams for the 2024-25 season.
While Anaheim's exact lineup is yet to be announced, the projected group includes a trio of NHL veterans in Brock McGinn, Jansen Harkins and Brett Leason, as well as a pair of highly touted prospects in Yegor Sidorov and Carey Terrance. On defense, prospects Noah Warren, Tyson Hinds and Rodwin Dionicio are also part of the group traveling to San Jose.
San Jose opened its preseason slate with a 4-2 loss to Vegas, but Sharks fans were still offered a glimpse of the club's future - as 2024 first overall pick Macklin Celebrini tallied two power-play points 84 seconds apart in the third period.
"It's another opportunity to get ready for the season. We have these preseason games for a reason," Celebrini told NHL.com's Max Miller. "I'm just going to try to go out, feel it out, get the pace of play, and hopefully get comfortable out there."
The Sharks, who tabbed former assistant coach Ryan Warsofsky to replace departed head coach David Quinn this summer, also announced Sunday that veteran center Logan Couture will continue to serve as the club's captain this season. Couture missed much of the 2023-24 campaign due to injuries, finishing with one point in six games.
A live stream of tonight's game will be available on AnaheimDucks.com shortly prior to puck drop.
Anaheim's projected roster:
3 Mark Pysyk
5 Urho Vaakanainen
14 Boris Katchouk
20 Brett Leason
26 Brock McGinn
28 Gustav Lindstrom
38 Jansen Harkins
39 Carson Meyer
40 Pavol Regenda
42 Ryan Carpenter
47 Noah Warren
49 Roland McKeown
54 Carey Terrance
57 Yegor Sidorov
60 Tyson Hinds
62 Nikita Nesterenko
73 Jan Mysak
75 Judd Caulfield
76 Rodwin Dionicio
88 Travis Howe
30 Oscar Dansk
31 Calle Clang