Preview: Ducks Open 2024 Preseason Tonight in San Jose

The Ducks will officially begin the 2024 preseason tonight with a trip to San Jose, taking on the rival Sharks at SAP Center.

PUCK DROP: 7 p.m. | WATCH: AnaheimDucks.com | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER

Anaheim visits its Northern California rival for the first of six exhibition games, three of which are against San Jose. The Ducks will host the Sharks at Honda Center on Thursday.

The Ducks announced their first round of training camp cuts Sunday afternoon, trimming the club's roster to 56 players while assigning five of the club's prospects to their Canadian Hockey League teams for the 2024-25 season.

While Anaheim's exact lineup is yet to be announced, the projected group includes a trio of NHL veterans in Brock McGinn, Jansen Harkins and Brett Leason, as well as a pair of highly touted prospects in Yegor Sidorov and Carey Terrance. On defense, prospects Noah Warren, Tyson Hinds and Rodwin Dionicio are also part of the group traveling to San Jose.

San Jose opened its preseason slate with a 4-2 loss to Vegas, but Sharks fans were still offered a glimpse of the club's future - as 2024 first overall pick Macklin Celebrini tallied two power-play points 84 seconds apart in the third period.

"It's another opportunity to get ready for the season. We have these preseason games for a reason," Celebrini told NHL.com's Max Miller. "I'm just going to try to go out, feel it out, get the pace of play, and hopefully get comfortable out there."

The Sharks, who tabbed former assistant coach Ryan Warsofsky to replace departed head coach David Quinn this summer, also announced Sunday that veteran center Logan Couture will continue to serve as the club's captain this season. Couture missed much of the 2023-24 campaign due to injuries, finishing with one point in six games.

A live stream of tonight's game will be available on AnaheimDucks.com shortly prior to puck drop.

Anaheim's projected roster:

3 Mark Pysyk

5 Urho Vaakanainen

14 Boris Katchouk

20 Brett Leason

26 Brock McGinn

28 Gustav Lindstrom

38 Jansen Harkins

39 Carson Meyer

40 Pavol Regenda

42 Ryan Carpenter

47 Noah Warren

49 Roland McKeown

54 Carey Terrance

57 Yegor Sidorov

60 Tyson Hinds

62 Nikita Nesterenko

73 Jan Mysak

75 Judd Caulfield

76 Rodwin Dionicio

88 Travis Howe

30 Oscar Dansk

31 Calle Clang