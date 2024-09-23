Ducks Trim Training Camp Roster to 56 Players

Untitled 16_9 Landscape (4)

The Ducks have reduced the club's 2024 Training Camp roster to 56 players (33 forwards, 17 defensemen and six goaltenders) after making the following 10 roster moves.

Assigned to Junior Team:

Alexandre Blais – Center (Rimouski, QMJHL)
Maxim Masse – Right Wing (Chicoutimi, QMJHL)
Vojtech Port – Defenseman (Moose Jaw, OHL)
Ethan Procyszyn – Center (North Bay, OHL)
Tarin Smith – Defenseman (Everett, WHL)

Released from Amateur Tryout (ATO) to Junior Team:

Thomas Desruisseaux – Center (Chicoutimi, QMJHL)
Simon Lovsin – Right Wing (Seattle, WHL)
Michael McIvor – Goaltender (North Bay, OHL)
Loic Usereau – Defenseman (Chicoutimi, QMJHL)
Jaxsin Vaughan – Right Wing (Regina, WHL)

Click here for Anaheim's updated training camp roster.

News Feed

Ducks Season Preview: In the Middle

Ducks Name Radko Gudas Team Captain

Ducks Announce Training Camp Roster, Fan Camp Details

Preview: Ducks Prospects Cap Rookie Faceoff Today vs. Kings

Recap: Ducks Prospects Fall 7-2 to Sharks in Rookie Faceoff

Preview: Ducks Prospects Battle Sharks in Game 2 of Rookie Faceoff

Recap: Gauthier, Clang Lead Ducks to 4-3 Win in Rookie Faceoff Opener

Preview: Ducks Open 2024 Rookie Faceoff Tournament vs. Avs

Ducks Single Game Tickets on Sale Now

Ducks Season Preview: On the Wing

Ducks Announce Injury Updates on Sennecke, Suchanek

Ducks Sign Goaltender Dansk to One-Year, Two-Way Contract

Ducks Announce 2024 Rookie Faceoff Roster, Camp Details

Ducks Announce 2024-25 National Television Schedule, Game Time Changes

Ducks Announce Partnerships with Victory+, KCOP Channel 13 to Televise All Regional Games for Free

Ducks Announce 2024-25 Promotional Schedule

Former Ducks Captain Getzlaf Joins NHL Department of Player Safety

Ducks Prospects to Compete in 2024 Rookie Faceoff Tournament