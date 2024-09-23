Ducks Trim Training Camp Roster to 56 Players

The Ducks have reduced the club's 2024 Training Camp roster to 56 players (33 forwards, 17 defensemen and six goaltenders) after making the following 10 roster moves.

Assigned to Junior Team:

Alexandre Blais – Center (Rimouski, QMJHL)

Maxim Masse – Right Wing (Chicoutimi, QMJHL)

Vojtech Port – Defenseman (Moose Jaw, OHL)

Ethan Procyszyn – Center (North Bay, OHL)

Tarin Smith – Defenseman (Everett, WHL)

Released from Amateur Tryout (ATO) to Junior Team:

Thomas Desruisseaux – Center (Chicoutimi, QMJHL)

Simon Lovsin – Right Wing (Seattle, WHL)

Michael McIvor – Goaltender (North Bay, OHL)

Loic Usereau – Defenseman (Chicoutimi, QMJHL)

Jaxsin Vaughan – Right Wing (Regina, WHL)

