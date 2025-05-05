Ducks to Select 10th Overall in 2025 NHL Draft

Ducks will own the 10th selection for the third time in franchise history June 27 in Los Angeles

The Ducks drew the 10th overall selection for the 2025 NHL Draft as part of tonight’s 2025 NHL Draft Lottery held in Secaucus, N.J. This will mark the third time in franchise history Anaheim will own the 10th overall pick and 13th time the team will select in the top eight of a draft.

“It is always frustrating to fall back in the lottery,” said Ducks General Manager Pat Verbeek. “We believe there is a strong group of players that will be available within the top 10 of this draft. We are confident with our scouting we will add an exciting young player to what we believe is already one of the best young groups of players in the NHL.”

The results of the NHL Draft Lottery were revealed live by ESPN this evening. The Ducks came out of a field of 16 clubs vying to win two lotteries. Anaheim currently owns nine picks in the 2025 NHL Draft, including four selections in the first three rounds.

The 2025 NHL Draft will be held in Los Angeles at L.A. Live’s Peacock Theater over two days. Round 1 will take place on Friday, June 27, followed by Rounds 2-7 on Saturday, June 28.

NHL Central Scouting has released its final rankings for the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft, where Erie Otters (OHL) defenseman Matthew Schaefer tops the list of North America-based skaters and Djurgarden (Sweden 2nd Division) forward Anton Frondell leads all international-based skaters.

