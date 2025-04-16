Recap: Ducks Can't Hold Late Lead, Fall 3-2 in OT to Wild

Sam Colangelo and Alex Killorn scored, but Matt Boldy's overtime winner clinched a 3-2 victory for the Minnesota Wild tonight at XCel Energy Center.

The loss dropped Anaheim to 35-37-9 on the season.

Colangelo and Killorn's goals helped the Ducks to a third-period lead, but for the second straight game Anaheim would be unable to close the door late. Trevor Zegras and Mason McTavish tallied assists while Lukas Dostal made 37 saves in 54th appearance of the year.

Boldy captured the second standings point for the Wild in the extra session, but it was Joel Eriksson Ek's goal with 20 seconds left in regulation that stole the show as it sealed Minnesota's playoff berth. Marc-Andre Fleury and Jonas Gustavsson combined for stops on 27-of-29 Anaheim shots.

The Wild will face the Vegas Golden Knights in the first round of the postseason.

Minnesota struck for the night's first lead just before the midway mark of the opening frame with veteran winger Marcus Johansson sneaking behind the Anaheim defense amidst a bad line change and beating Dostal with a snapshot under the glove.

Johansson tallied 34 points in 72 games this season, including seven points in his last seven appearances. The 15-year veteran, now just 17 games shy of 1,000 for his NHL career, finished sixth among team leaders in scoring and assists.

Anaheim answered back just four minutes later though on a sharp play by Killorn in the Minnesota slot. With the Ducks attacking the zone off the rush and Cutter Gauthier set for a point shot, Killorn drove right to the net, finding himself in the perfect spot to chop home a bouncing puck initially blocked by defenseman Jacob Middleton.