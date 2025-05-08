Ducks Name Quenneville Head Coach

The Ducks have named Joel Quenneville head coach. With the announcement, Quenneville becomes the 12th head coach in franchise history.

“Today is a great day for the Anaheim Ducks,” said General Manager Pat Verbeek. “Joel is a proven winner and one of the top coaches in NHL history. We believe this is a major step forward in our process of being a perennial playoff contender.

“Over the last two weeks, we conducted interviews with many outstanding coaching candidates, while simultaneously conducting a comprehensive review of what took place while Joel was head coach of the Blackhawks in 2010. We spoke with dozens of individuals, including advocates for positive change in hockey and leadership of the NHL, which last July officially cleared Joel to seek employment in the league. Our findings are consistent with Joel’s account that he was not fully aware of the severity of what transpired in 2010. It is clear that Joel deeply regrets not following up with more questions at the time, has demonstrated meaningful personal growth and accountability, and has earned the opportunity to return to coaching."

Quenneville, 66, has led teams to three Stanley Cup championships in 25 years as a head coach in the NHL. He guided the Chicago Blackhawks to championships in 2010, 2013 and 2015, and is one of 11 head coaches in NHL history to win the Stanley Cup three times. He is the only head coach to do so in the salary cap era (since 2005-06).

"I'm excited to join the Anaheim Ducks," said Quenneville. "This is the organization I wanted to restart my career with and am truly grateful for this opportunity. The Ducks have incredible ownership, management and passionate fans. In nearly four years away from the game, I have learned from my prior mistakes and realized it will be actions over words that demonstrate my commitment to being a better leader.”

Quenneville has led his teams to a 969-572-77-150 record (.612%) with the Florida Panthers (2019-21), Chicago Blackhawks (2008-18), Colorado Avalanche (2005-08) and St. Louis Blues (1996-04). His 969 regular season wins are the second-most by a head coach in NHL history while his 1,768 games coached are fifth all-time. He was named recipient of the 1999-00 Jack Adams Award as the NHL’s Coach of the Year, leading the Blues to a 51-19-11-1 record and the President’s Trophy as the league’s top team in the regular season.

The Windsor, Ontario native has led his teams to 20 Stanley Cup Playoff appearances, while his 23 career series wins are the fourth most in NHL history. In addition to winning the Stanley Cup in all three appearances, Quenneville guided his teams to a combined six Conference Finals (also 2000-01 with St. Louis, and 2008-09 and 2013-14 with Chicago).

Prior to becoming a head coach, Quenneville served as an assistant coach for the Quebec Nordiques and Colorado Avalanche from 1994-96, helping the Avalanche win the Stanley Cup in 1996.

Selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the second round (21st overall) of the 1978 NHL Draft, Quenneville recorded 54-136=190 points in 803 career NHL games as a defenseman with Toronto, the Colorado Rockies, New Jersey Devils, Hartford Whalers and Washington Capitals.