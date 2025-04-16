Preview: Ducks Conclude 2024-25 Season Tonight in Winnipeg

The Ducks will reach the end of the 2024-25 season with a trip north of the border, tonight taking on the President's Trophy-winning Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre.

PUCK DROP: 4 P.M. PT | WHERE TO WATCH | AUDIO: DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER

Anaheim's season-ending trip got off to a disappointing start last night, as for the second straight game the Ducks could not hold a late third-period lead - ultimately falling 3-2 to Minnesota in overtime.

“We played hard,” head coach Greg Cronin said. “It’s just disappointing to lose that point, particularly when the play they made to tie it should never happen on a pulled goalie. You can’t get people below defenders. It's a bummer. I thought we played well enough to get a win. I thought [the Wild] controlled the second period for the most part, and I thought the first and third were pretty even.”

Lukas Dostal made 37 saves in net for Anaheim in the setback, capping what's been a breakout season for the 24-year-old netminder.

"He's been our best player all year," Cronin said. "In the second period, they had some really quality chances and he did his job, as he has all year. When your goalie is your best defender, you're probably going to have a good night."

"I played a lot of games this season and that was something I was hoping for when the year started," Dostal added. "I think I developed this year but obviously there are some games where I could have played better. That's the motivation for next year, to get more points, more wins and to make the playoffs."