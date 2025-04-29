NHL Draft Lottery Set for Monday, May 5

DraftLottery25

The National Hockey League will hold the 2025 NHL Draft Lottery this Monday, May 5 at NHL Network’s Secaucus, N.J. studio. The event will be broadcast live on ESPN in the U.S., at a time to be announced later this week.

The 2025 NHL Draft Lottery will determine the order of selection for the first 16 picks in the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft. Participants are all teams that did not qualify for the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs (or the teams that have acquired the first-round drafting positions of those non-playoff teams).

Anaheim enters the Draft Lottery with the eighth-best odds (6.0 percent) of winning the first overall selection in the draft. The Ducks can win the first overall selection and draft No. 1 overall for the first time in franchise history. Depending on the NHL Draft Lottery, Anaheim can select at one of five spots in the 2025 NHL Draft: 1, 2, 8, 9, 10.

The Lottery will be conducted in two phases, the first to determine the first overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and the second to determine the second overall pick. There is a limit on the total number of selections (10) a team participating in the Draft Lottery can “move up” in the event it wins one of the Lottery Draws. Thus, only the top 11 seeds will be eligible to receive the first overall Draft pick. The odds for the remaining teams will increase on a proportionate basis for the 2nd Lottery Draw, based on which team wins the 1st Lottery Draw.

Anaheim currently owns nine picks in the 2025 NHL Draft and four picks in the first three rounds. The 2025 NHL Draft will be held in Los Angeles at L.A. Live’s Peacock Theater over two days. Round 1 will take place on Friday, June 27, followed by Rounds 2-7 on Saturday, June 28.

2025 NHL Draft Lottery Odds

San Jose Sharks
18.5%
Chicago Blackhawks
13.5%
Nashville Predators
11.5%
Philadelphia Flyers
9.5%
Boston Bruins
8.5%
Seattle Kraken
7.5%
Buffalo Sabres
6.5%
Anaheim Ducks
6.0%
Pittsburgh Penguins
5.0%
New York Islanders
3.5%
New York Rangers
3.0%
Detroit Red Wings
2.5%
Columbus Blue Jackets
2.0%
Utah Hockey Club
1.5%
Vancouver Canucks
0.5%
Calgary Flames
0.5%

NHL Central Scouting has released its final rankings for the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft, where Erie Otters (OHL) defenseman Matthew Schaefer tops the list of North America-based skaters and Djurgarden (Sweden 2nd Division) forward Anton Frondell leads all international-based skaters.

The 2025 NHL Scouting Combine presented by Fanatics, showcasing the top draft-eligible North American and international prospects, will be held from June 1-7 at KeyBank Center and LECOM Harborcenter in Buffalo, N.Y.

The 2025 NHL Draft at L.A. Live’s Peacock Theater will be held over two days: Friday, June 27, at 4 p.m. PT (Round 1, live on ESPN and ESPN+) and Saturday, June 28, at 9 a.m. PT (Rounds 2-7, live on NHL Network and ESPN+). Tickets to the event will be available for purchase at www.axs.com/series/27389/nhl-draft-tickets starting Monday, May 5 at 10 a.m. PT.

