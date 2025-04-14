Recap: Ducks Surrender Third-Period Lead, Fall 4-2 to Avs on Fan Appreciation Night

Mason McTavish and Sam Colangelo scored, but the Ducks could not hang on to a third-period lead tonight in a 4-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche at Honda Center.

The loss dropped Anaheim to 35-37-8 on the season and 21-18-2 on home ice. The Ducks will need to finish the year with wins in each of the club's last two games to secure a .500 record.

McTavish and Colangelo helped the Ducks to a two-goal lead in the second period, with the former claiming the team lead in goals this season. Alex Killorn, Frank Vatrano, Nikita Nesterenko and Troy Terry tallied assists. Lukas Dostal made 20 saves in his 53rd appearance of the season.

Ducks defenseman Ian Moore made his NHL debut in the loss. Paired with veteran Jacob Trouba, Moore recorded three shots on goal, tops among DUcks blueliners, with one block in 15:31 of ice-time.