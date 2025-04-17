Recap: Ducks Fall 2-1 in OT to Jets in Season Finale

The Ducks capped the 2024-25 season with a valiant effort against the Presidents Trophy winners, but could not find an OT winner to seal the deal in a 2-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets tonight at Canada Life Centre.

With the loss, Anaheim ended the 2024-25 campaign at 35-37-10 (80 points), a 21-point improvement from 2023-24.

Troy Terry scored the lone Anaheim goal, tying the game early in the third period on a rebound chance from the side of the net. Ian Moore and Frank Vatrano tallied assists, with the former recording his first career NHL point. Ville Husso stopped 42-of-44 Winnipeg shots in his third start as a Duck.

Mark Scheifele netted the OT winner for the Jets, who finished the season at an NHL-best 56-22-4 and will now face the St. Louis Blues in the first round of the playoffs. Neal Pionk also scored, while goaltender Connor Hellebuyck stopped 30-of-31 Anaheim attempts for his league-leading 46th win of the season.

After a scoreless opening period, in which Dostal turned aside all 19 Jets shots, Winnipeg eventually broke through for the night's first lead late in the second as Pionk powered a slapshot from the point past Dostal to the blocker side.

With the goal, Pionk matched his career high (10), set two seasons ago. The sixth-year Jet finished second among team blueliners in points, goals and assists while posting a team-best +21 rating.

The Ducks would pull even early in the third though, when Moore's point shot bounced off Vatrano in front of the net and went right to Terry for the tap-in goal from just ouside the crease.

Troy Terry ties the game with 21st goal of the season

Terry finished as Anaheim's leading scorer for the second time in the last four years. He scored four goals in three matchups against Winnipeg the season. Vatrano's assist was his 24th of the season, a new career high.

Terry nearly struck again in the dying seconds of regulation, taking a pass from Vatrano and firing a wrister from the slot, but Hellebuyck answered with the blocker to force the game into overtime.

Instead it would be Scheifele scoring the game-winner late on the first shift of overtime, taking a pass from defenseman Josh Morrisey and beating the sprawled Husso up top while alone in front of the Anaheim net.

