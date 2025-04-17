Recap: Ducks Fall 2-1 in OT to Jets in Season Finale

The Ducks capped the 2024-25 season with a valiant effort against the Presidents Trophy winners, but could not find an OT winner to seal the deal in a 2-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets tonight at Canada Life Centre.

With the loss, Anaheim ended the 2024-25 campaign at 35-37-10 (80 points), a 21-point improvement from 2023-24.

Troy Terry scored the lone Anaheim goal, tying the game early in the third period on a rebound chance from the side of the net. Ian Moore and Frank Vatrano tallied assists, with the former recording his first career NHL point. Ville Husso stopped 42-of-44 Winnipeg shots in his third start as a Duck.

Mark Scheifele netted the OT winner for the Jets, who finished the season at an NHL-best 56-22-4 and will now face the St. Louis Blues in the first round of the playoffs. Neal Pionk also scored, while goaltender Connor Hellebuyck stopped 30-of-31 Anaheim attempts for his league-leading 46th win of the season.

After a scoreless opening period, in which Dostal turned aside all 19 Jets shots, Winnipeg eventually broke through for the night's first lead late in the second as Pionk powered a slapshot from the point past Dostal to the blocker side.

With the goal, Pionk matched his career high (10), set two seasons ago. The sixth-year Jet finished second among team blueliners in points, goals and assists while posting a team-best +21 rating.

The Ducks would pull even early in the third though, when Moore's point shot bounced off Vatrano in front of the net and went right to Terry for the tap-in goal from just ouside the crease.