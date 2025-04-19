Ducks Head Coach Cronin Will Not Return

The Ducks announced today that Greg Cronin will not return as head coach of the National Hockey League (NHL) club.

“I want to personally thank Greg for his tireless work and dedication to the team,” said General Manager Pat Verbeek. “He is responsible in many ways for the improvement we’ve seen from our young core. However, after several weeks of careful evaluation, I concluded we needed a change in direction and a new voice. This was an extremely difficult decision for me to make, but I felt it was necessary to continue our progress toward becoming a Stanley Cup contender that I know we can be.”

Cronin spent two seasons as Anaheim’s head coach, posting a 62-87-15 record with the Ducks after being named to his post June 4, 2023.

The Arlington, Mass. native joined Anaheim after spending five seasons as the head coach of the Colorado Eagles of the American Hockey League (AHL) from 2018-23. As a head coach in the AHL with Colorado and Bridgeport (2003-05), Cronin led his teams to a 242-165-51 record in 458 games (.584%).

Cronin spent four seasons with the New York Islanders as an Assistant Coach (2014-17) and one as associate coach in 2017-18. He also served as an Assistant Coach with the Toronto Maple Leafs from 2011-14. He was the head coach of the Bridgeport Sound Tigers from 2002-05 and served five seasons as assistant coach of Bridgeport from 1998-03.

Cronin spent six seasons as the head coach of Northeastern University from 2005-11 and was an assistant coach at the University of Maine from 1988-90 and 1993-95, while he served as interim head coach from December 1995 through December 1996. He was also an assistant coach at Colorado College (1990-93).