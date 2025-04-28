Ducks to Host S.C.O.R.E. Street Hockey Shootout presented by Chick-fil-A SoCal on Saturday 

The Ducks will host 22 local schools as part of the 16th annual S.C.O.R.E. Street Hockey Shootout presented by Chick-fil-A SoCal on Saturday, May 3 from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Honda Center. The award-winning Ducks S.C.O.R.E. (Scholastic Curriculum Of Recreation & Education) program was developed by the Anaheim Ducks Hockey Club in 2005 with the goal of making a positive impact with youth in local schools and hockey communities throughout Southern California.

The S.C.O.R.E. Street Hockey Shootout is the culminating event of the S.C.O.R.E. Street Hockey program, a free, in-school, physical fitness curriculum that currently reaches over 11,000 students in Orange and Riverside counties. The program emphasizes sportsmanship and teamwork, while teaching students the fundamentals of street hockey.

The tournament will feature coed teams composed of fourth grade students that will compete in a round-robin playoff format, with teams advancing to a championship bracket starting at noon PT. Schools will compete for a chance to hoist the most revered trophy in street hockey, the S.C.O.R.E. Cup. After the trophy is awarded, the Cup will be engraved with the name of each player and coach from the winning team. Like the Stanley Cup, every player will have a chance to spend a day with the S.C.O.R.E. Cup over their summer break. The summer of celebration will conclude as the winning team will be invited to a Ducks home game during the 2025-26 season.

Ducks fans, friends and families of the participants competing in the S.C.O.R.E. Street Hockey Shootout are encouraged to take part in the festivities at Honda Center. The day will feature food trucks, hockey activities, Esports, a silent auction with autographed Ducks items, appearances by Wild Wing and other special guests. All participants in attendance will be provided with Arrowhead Water throughout the day. Chick-fil-A SoCal, the official chicken sandwich of the Anaheim Ducks and the presenting sponsor for Saturday’s event, will provide over 500 lunches to players, coaches and volunteers. Additionally, Chick-fil-A SoCal brand ambassadors will be on site with games, special promotional items and photo opportunities with their world-famous cow mascots.

“The Anaheim Ducks S.C.O.R.E. Shootout is a great community program that brings the awesome hockey community together with local youth to teach them strong fundamentals,” said Chick-fil-A SoCal representative Chrissy Hartmann. “We are excited to be able to partner with the Anaheim Ducks organization to help make this event a success.”

In support of the Anaheim Ducks S.C.O.R.E. Shootout, the Anaheim Ducks Foundation will hold a special auction featuring Ducks autographed memorabilia beginning Saturday, May 3 at 7:45 a.m. PT through Monday, May 5 at noon. All proceeds will benefit the Anaheim Ducks Foundation. To place a bid, fans can text DUCKS to 76278 or visit Ducks.Givesmart.com.

As the primary beneficiary of funds raised by the Anaheim Ducks Foundation, the award-winning Ducks S.C.O.R.E. program continually seeks to positively affect the educational landscape of the greater Orange County region. The Ducks S.C.O.R.E. program was developed in 2005 with the goal of promoting and cultivating healthy living and academic excellence to all students in Southern California. For more information on Ducks S.C.O.R.E. and the S.C.O.R.E. Street Hockey Shootout, please visit www.DucksScore.com.