Ducks, Defenseman Smith Agree to Three-Year Entry-Level Contract

SMITHWEB2

The Ducks have signed defenseman Konnor Smith to a three-year entry-level contract beginning in the 2025-26 NHL season. Smith will join the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim’s primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL), for the remainder of the 2024-25 season on an Amateur Tryout (ATO).

Smith, 20 (11/6/04), combined for 10-16=26 points with a +14 rating and 34 penalty minutes (PIM) in 40 Ontario Hockey League (OHL) contests with Brampton and Owen Sound in 2024-25. He posted career highs in scoring, goals and assists, and led Brampton defensemen in goals and ranked fourth in plus/minus. He also scored 1-2=3 points with a +2 rating and 15 PIM in six OHL Playoff games with Brampton this season.

The 6-6, 216-pound defenseman recorded 26-44=70 points with 229 PIM in 219 career OHL games with Brampton, Owen Sound and Peterborough. Smith helped Peterborough to an OHL Championship in 2022-23, collecting two assists (0-2=2) in 23 playoff contests. In five 2023 Memorial Cup tournament games, he earned one assist (0-1=1). He has also registered 2-6=8 points in 37 career OHL playoff contests.

Selected by Anaheim in the fourth round (97th overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft, Smith appeared in six American Hockey League (AHL) games with the San Diego Gulls in 2023-24, recording his first professional goal in his AHL debut April 6, 2024 vs. Tucson. The Windsor, Ontario native was nominated for the Dan Synder Memorial Trophy, the OHL's Humanitarian of the Year in 2021-22.

