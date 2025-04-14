Ducks Sign Washe to Entry-Level Contract

The Ducks have signed center Tim Washe to a one-year entry-level contract through the 2024-25 NHL season.

Washe, 23 (8/25/01), captained Western Michigan University (NCHC) to their first national championship this season, including two assists in the championship game. Washe scored 1-3=4 points in the 2025 NCAA Tournament and was named to the All-Tournament Team.

The 6-3, 215-pound forward scored 16-22=38 points with a +22 rating this season, leading the Broncos in game-winning goals (8, single-season program record), ranking second among team leaders in points, third in goals and tied for fourth in assists. He led the NCAA in faceoff win percentage (63.1%, 483-of-766) and ranked third in the country in faceoff wins. Washe was named the NCHC Defensive Forward of the Year as he helped Western Michigan to the NCHC championship and the conference’s top regular season record.

The Clarkston, Mich. native completed his five-year NCAA career at Western Michigan with 28-46=74 points with a +19 rating and 125 penalty minutes (PIM) in a program record 171 career games from 2020-25. He led the NCHC in faceoff win percentage each of the last three seasons, including 2024-25, 2023-24 (60.0%, 423-of-705) and 2022-23 (61.4%, 325-of-529). He was also named an NCHC Distinguished Scholar Athlete each of the last three seasons (2023-25), and to the NCHC Academic All-Conference Team in 2021-22.