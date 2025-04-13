Preview: Moore to Make NHL Debut as Ducks Host Avs on Fan Appreciation Night

The Ducks will take the ice at Honda Center tonight for the final time this season, hosting the Colorado Avalanche on Fan Appreciation Night.

The pregame fun begins with a special t-shirt giveaway for the first 10,000 fans in attendance, presented by Honda, with a select number of "golden" shirts indicating additional Ducks prizes for lucky fans. Continuing a Ducks tradition, a few lucky fans will win a Jersey Off The Back on the ice following the game from the players who wore them. In celebration of Fan Appreciation Night, all apparel excluding jerseys will be 30% off at the Anaheim Team Store and online at AnaheimTeamStore.com. Orange Alliance Members will enjoy a 50% discount on all apparel excluding jerseys. Fans following @AnaheimDucks on X will be encouraged to post requests during the game for concessions, merchandise, autographed items and more, and Ducks staffers will grant wishes to attendees throughout the night. For more information on Fan Appreciation Night, click here.

On the ice, Anaheim looks to close out its home slate with a sixth win in the last seven games at Honda Center. The Ducks own a 21-17-2 mark on home ice for the season, the club's best mark since the 2017-18 campaign, including three straight victories after Wednesday night's thrilling comeback over Calgary.

"It was awesome," Cutter Gauthier said of the atmosphere at Honda Center. "We didn't score any goals until late and the crowd was super hyped. They were supporting us from the start. It was great to see when we got the first goal how the place just erupted. It's definitely a fun atmosphere to play in and I was super happy we got the job done in overtime."