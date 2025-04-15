Gudas Nominated for King Clancy Memorial Trophy

Ducks captain Radko Gudas has been selected as the club’s nominee for the 2024-25 King Clancy Memorial Trophy, presented annually "to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community."

The nominees were selected by their respective NHL teams. The winner will be chosen by a selection committee consisting of Commissioner Gary Bettman as well as former winners of the King Clancy Memorial Trophy and the historic NHL Foundation Player Award.

In determining the winner, the selection committee will consider the criteria of a nominee’s inspiration, involvement, and impact to positively benefit his community.

The nominee with the most votes will be named the winner of the King Clancy Memorial Trophy and receive a $25,000 donation to benefit a charity or charities of his choice. The winner will also be eligible to elect that his Club receive a grant from the NHL, up to $20,000, to help organize a special activation related to his humanitarian cause.

Gudas, 34 (6/5/90), was named the ninth captain in Ducks history prior to the 2024-25 season, the sixth NHL captain from Czechia. In his 13th NHL season and second with Anaheim, Gudas has earned 1-15=16 points with a +4 rating in 79 games. Gudas currently leads Anaheim in hits (256) and blocked shots (173), while he is second among all NHL defensemen in hits. Gudas has appeared in 827 career NHL games with Anaheim, Florida, Washington, Philadelphia and Tampa Bay.

Gudas is deeply committed to supporting his community by ensuring children have access to quality education and the opportunity to thrive in sports. He believes these two areas are essential for fostering growth and success in young people, and lie at the heart of his efforts to make a positive impact. Radko’s work and dedication in the education space is giving children the opportunity to support individual growth both academically and athletically, encourage curiosity, and to help children from a young age to prepare for life beyond school.

Radko and his wife Barb have played a pivotal role in the growth of ZŠ Baltimore, a bilingual elementary school in Beroun, Czechia. Since its inception in 2021, Radko and Barb have been key supporters of the school, serving as School Partners and Board Members. Their support aligns with the school’s mission to provide parents with more educational options for primary education in the Czechia. The school now offers comprehensive sports opportunities, including ice hockey, tennis, softball and athletics alongside artistic programs in music, dance, and visual arts.

As the school expanded, it became evident that more space was needed to accommodate the growing student body. Radko and Barb stepped up as major funders for the school’s expansion efforts, ensuring that it could continue to thrive. Additionally, they helped lead the development of a comprehensive sports program, offering students the opportunity to combine a high-quality Czech-English education with exceptional athletic training. The program allows students to work with professional coaches and experienced educators who tailor their approach to meet the individual needs of each child. Radko launched an exclusive e-shop offering branded merchandise, with all proceeds directed toward the campus development and the school’s stipend programs, ensuring opportunities for students from all backgrounds.

With the help of the Gudas family, the Baltimore Elementary School is embarking on an exciting new chapter with the construction of a state-of-the-art campus, set to open in 2026. Featuring advanced classrooms, a multipurpose sports hall, cafeteria and welcoming community spaces, the project represents a significant investment in the future of education. Radko and Bárbara purchased a large plot of land to support the expanded campus. Once complete, the new facility will double in capacity, supporting over 200 students. The new campus will feature plenty of extra spaces for extracurricular activities and programs.

With education being a core value for Radko, this season, he made a special visit to the TGR Learning Lab (Tiger Woods Learning Center) in Anaheim, an organization dedicated to empowering students to pursue their passions through education. Like his work with ZŠ Baltimore, Radko aligns with TGR Learning Lab’s mission to ignite students' curiosity, help them discover their potential and provide opportunities that inspire their future.