Ducks Announce Preseason Streaming Schedule

Select preseason games available to watch or listen via Victory+, AnaheimDucks.com and Ducks Stream

Preseason TV Announcement

The Ducks have announced that all of the club’s 2024 preseason schedule will be available for fans to watch or listen via various platforms. Five of Anaheim’s six games will be available for free via either Victory+ and FOX 11 Plus (KCOP Channel 13), or the team’s website at AnaheimDucks.com and the Ducks mobile app.

Two Anaheim games will be available on Victory+ and Fox 11 Plus (KCOP Channel 13), including Sept. 30 vs. Los Angeles and Oct. 2 vs. Utah, the first opportunity for fans to download Victory+ and watch via newly formed sports network, a free direct-to-consumer streaming service created for Ducks fans by A Parent Media Co. Inc. (APMC). With the launch of Victory+ this month, fans within the Ducks’ regional television territory will enjoy preseason games free of charge and additional content wherever they are on their preferred device.

Three Ducks preseason contests will be available at AnaheimDucks.com and the Ducks mobile app (Sept. 24 at San Jose, Sept. 26 vs. San Jose and Oct. 4 at San Jose). The lone exception will be the club’s road game Sept. 28 at the Los Angeles Kings in Ontario, Calif., where the game will be available via the Kings telecast on Bally Sports West in the Los Angeles DMA.

All six games are available via Ducks Stream powered by TuneIn, the team’s free 24/7 audio station and the most comprehensive team-focused coverage in the NHL. The audio network is the exclusive home for all Ducks live game broadcasts, exclusive podcasts and up-to-date news covering the Ducks and the NHL

The full Anaheim Ducks 2024-25 regular-season broadcast schedule will be announced later this week.

Ducks Preseason TV Schedule

Date
Opponent
Location
Time
Broadcast
Tuesday, Sept. 24
@San Jose
SAP Center
7:00 p.m.
AnaheimDucks.com / Ducks Stream
Thursday, Sept. 26
San Jose
Honda Center
7:00 p.m.
AnaheimDucks.com / Ducks Stream
Saturday, Sept. 28
@Los Angeles
Toyota Arena (Ontario)
3:00 p.m.
Bally Sports West / Ducks Stream
Monday, Sept. 30
Los Angeles
Honda Center
7:00 p.m.
Victory+ / KCOP-13 / Ducks Stream
Wednesday, Oct. 2
Utah
Honda Center
7:00 p.m.
Victory+ / KCOP-13 / Ducks Stream
Friday, Oct. 4
@San Jose
SAP Center
7:00 p.m.
AnaheimDucks.com / Ducks Stream

