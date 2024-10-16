Preview: Ducks Host Utah Hockey Club for Annual Home Opener at Honda Center

The Ducks will take flight on home ice tonight for the first time this season, hosting the Utah Hockey Club for Anaheim's 31st annual home opener at Honda Center.

Tonight's fun kicks off at 3 p.m., when Ducks players walk the orange carpet outside Honda Center. Orange carpet festivities are open to the public and will take place on the eastside of Honda Center, featuring Wild Wing, Power Players and face painters. Fans will also have access to the Anaheim Team Store featuring brand new merchandise. Following the orange carpet, fans are welcome to continue the celebration at Brewery X Biergarten’s outdoor terrace, which will be open to all ticketed fans on gamedays throughout the season.

Fans are also encouraged to be in their seats by 6:30 p.m. to enjoy the pregame show and opening night celebration, including the introduction to the team’s 2024-25 21st Duck, players, coaches and trainers. For more on the home opener festivities, click here.

"Before I got to Anaheim, I had only been out here one game a year - I was always out east with Toronto or New York - and the thing that surprised me the most was the fan support here," head coach Greg Cronin said. "We haven't made the playoffs in a while but they show up...I didn't expect it as a New England guy but they have been so very supportive."

On the ice, Anaheim returns home after splitting a season-opening road trip to San Jose and Vegas, earning a 2-0 shutout win over the Sharks before dropping a tight 3-1 decision to the Golden Knights.