Opening Night at Honda Center Presented by Tickemaster is Wednesday, October 16

The Ducks today announced the cschedule in celebration of the start of the club’s 2024-25 National Hockey League (NHL) regular season schedule presented by UCI Health. The Ducks will begin the regular season with consecutive road games beginning this Saturday, Oct. 12 vs. the San Jose Sharks (7 p.m.) followed by a matchup at the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday, Oct. 13 (7 p.m.).

Fans are welcome to cheer on the Ducks during their first game at the official Season Opener Watch Party at Brewery X in Anaheim this Saturday beginning at 5:30 p.m. The Watch Party will feature appearances from mascot Wild Wing, Power Players, Street Team members and DJ JoJo Maestrado. Brewery X is located at 3191 E. La Palma Ave., Anaheim, Calif. 92806.

The club’s home opener presented by Ticketmaster is slated for Wednesday, Oct. 16 vs. the Utah Hockey Club (7 p.m.). Ducks fans are encouraged to wear orange to show their support. This night will mark the regular-season Honda Center debut of the club’s new primary uniforms, which will be celebrated with an all-arena Ducks jersey rally towel giveaway courtesy of Ticketmaster.

New this season, fans can save up to 25% on parking at all Anaheim Ducks home games if they pre-purchase through HondaCenter.com/Parking or by adding parking to their ticket purchase through Ticketmaster.

Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 6:30 p.m. to enjoy the pregame show and opening night festivities, including the introduction to the team’s 2024-25 21st Duck and special introductions of players, coaches and trainers.

The opening night show will debut the most technologically advanced game entertainment experience in professional sports. Installation is complete on an upgrade to 154 lighting fixtures, including spots, beams, strobes, and lasers offering over 16 million color combinations and dynamic cutting-edge technology that offers a fully immersive experience in venue. Included in the upgrades are 12 Christie Laser Projectors, which provide 4K clarity for epic on-ice visuals and cutting-edge 50,000-lumen RGB laser projection technology, making them the brightest in professional sports! The projection system delivers lush visuals but also real-time visualization of live game statistics on the ice.