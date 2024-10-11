Opening Night at Honda Center Presented by Tickemaster is Wednesday, October 16

Home opener vs. Utah will feature the debut of the most spectacular arena experience in sports. Fans are encouraged to wear orange and be in their seats by 6:30 p.m.

The Ducks today announced the cschedule in celebration of the start of the club’s 2024-25 National Hockey League (NHL) regular season schedule presented by UCI Health. The Ducks will begin the regular season with consecutive road games beginning this Saturday, Oct. 12 vs. the San Jose Sharks (7 p.m.) followed by a matchup at the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday, Oct. 13 (7 p.m.).

Fans are welcome to cheer on the Ducks during their first game at the official Season Opener Watch Party at Brewery X in Anaheim this Saturday beginning at 5:30 p.m. The Watch Party will feature appearances from mascot Wild Wing, Power Players, Street Team members and DJ JoJo Maestrado. Brewery X is located at 3191 E. La Palma Ave., Anaheim, Calif. 92806.

The club’s home opener presented by Ticketmaster is slated for Wednesday, Oct. 16 vs. the Utah Hockey Club (7 p.m.). Ducks fans are encouraged to wear orange to show their support. This night will mark the regular-season Honda Center debut of the club’s new primary uniforms, which will be celebrated with an all-arena Ducks jersey rally towel giveaway courtesy of Ticketmaster.

New this season, fans can save up to 25% on parking at all Anaheim Ducks home games if they pre-purchase through HondaCenter.com/Parking or by adding parking to their ticket purchase through Ticketmaster.

Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 6:30 p.m. to enjoy the pregame show and opening night festivities, including the introduction to the team’s 2024-25 21st Duck and special introductions of players, coaches and trainers.

The opening night show will debut the most technologically advanced game entertainment experience in professional sports. Installation is complete on an upgrade to 154 lighting fixtures, including spots, beams, strobes, and lasers offering over 16 million color combinations and dynamic cutting-edge technology that offers a fully immersive experience in venue. Included in the upgrades are 12 Christie Laser Projectors, which provide 4K clarity for epic on-ice visuals and cutting-edge 50,000-lumen RGB laser projection technology, making them the brightest in professional sports! The projection system delivers lush visuals but also real-time visualization of live game statistics on the ice.

The Pond Awakens at Honda Center with cutting-edge game presentation upgrades

Ducks fans are encouraged to arrive early for the Anaheim’s home opener to support Ducks players as they walk the orange carpet. Orange carpet festivities are open to the public and will take place on the eastside of Honda Center starting at 3 p.m. featuring Wild Wing, Power Players and face painters. Fans will also have access to the Anaheim Team Store featuring brand new merchandise. Following the orange carpet, fans are welcome to continue the celebration at Brewery X Biergarten’s outdoor terrace, which will be open to all ticketed fans on gamedays throughout the season.

The Anaheim Team Store will debut brand new merchandise in addition to the opportunity for fans to order the club’s new primary and away jerseys. The Team Store will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fans are required to have a ticket to the game for Team Store access following 5 p.m. Select merchandise will also be available online at AnaheimTeamStore.com.

In support of the Anaheim Ducks Foundation, the first of four Surprise Puck sales of the 2024-25 season will take place at the Ducks Home Opener in Section 212, beginning at 5:30pm. This annual fan-favorite fundraiser will feature a commemorative Orange Country surprise puck for sale for $30 each and will be sold on a first come, first served basis, while supplies last. All pucks are autographed, individually wrapped and selected at random. Fans will receive either a Ducks player-autographed commemorative puck or a surprise Ducks player-autographed orange puck. The lucky winners of the Surprise Puck Sale will receive an autographed Anaheim Ducks home jersey by the player who signed the orange puck. All proceeds will benefit the Anaheim Ducks Foundation.

Individual game tickets can be purchased by clicking here or in person at the Honda Center Box Office. Anaheim Ducks Orange Alliance Season Ticket Memberships for the 2024-25 season, presented by UCI Health, are available now. Membership benefits include guaranteed giveaways from the 2024–25 Promotional Schedule, discounts on concessions and merchandise, no-interest payment plans and priority seat locations in Honda Center. Fans can become part of the Orange Alliance by calling 1-877-WILD-WING or visiting AnaheimDucks.com/JoinTheAlliance. For savings on customizable Flex Plan ticket packages of seven or more games, call 1-877-WILD-WING or visit AnaheimDucks.com/Flex.

