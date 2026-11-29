Ducks left wing Cutter Gauthier tied the NHL record with 20 goals in a calendar month (20-4=24) with the game-opening goal tonight vs. Los Angeles, tying Teemu Selanne (20 in March 1993 w/ Winnipeg) and Joe Malone (20 in February 1921 w/ Hamilton).

His NHL-tying 24th goal of the season marked his ninth power-play goal in November, becoming the second player the past 30 years to record 10 in a calendar month (Sam Reinhart, 10 w/ Florida in January 2024). Gauthier extended his overall lead with his 13th PPG this season.