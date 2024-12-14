Ducks Trade Defenseman Fowler to St. Louis Blues

The Ducks have acquired a 2027 second-round selection in the NHL Draft and defenseman Jeremie Biakabutuka from the St. Louis Blues for defenseman Cam Fowler and Anaheim’s fourth-round pick in 2027. Anaheim will retain 38.4615385 percent of Fowler’s remaining contract.

“This was a difficult trade to make considering what Cam has meant to this organization,” said Ducks General Manager Pat Verbeek. “He has been a valuable and respected member of our team for 15 seasons, representing the Ducks with ultimate class. His character and contributions on and off the ice have and will continue to leave a positive impact on our fans and community. After meeting with Cam several times over the last few months, it became clear to both of us it may be time for a change. As usual, Cam handled the process with professionalism and remained committed to the Ducks. Cam and his family deserve nothing but the best going forward, and we wish them the best of luck.”

Fowler, 33 (12/5/91), is the highest-scoring defenseman in Ducks history and the 2010 NHL Draft class, recording 96-361=457 points in 991 career NHL games in 15 seasons with Anaheim. He departs leading all-time Ducks blueliners in career points, goals, assists and appearances. Among all-time franchise leaders, Fowler was second in appearances, fifth in points and assists, and eighth in game-winning goals (18).

Selected by Anaheim in the first round (12th overall) of the 2010 NHL Draft, Fowler made six career trips to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, recording 6-27=33 points with a +3 rating in 62 games. He ranked third among franchise defensemen in postseason scoring, second in assists and games played.

The 6-2, 210-pound blueliner earned four assists (0-4=4) in 17 games with Anaheim this season. In 2023-24, Fowler was selected as the Ducks' nominee for the 2023-24 King Clancy Memorial Trophy, presented annually to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.

A native of Michigan born in Windsor, Ontario, Fowler has represented Team USA in several international tournaments, including the 2014 Olympic Winter Games in Sochi, Russia. He won gold at the 2010 World Junior Championship and 2009 U-18 World Championship, and appeared at the 2011 and 2012 World Championships.

Cam and his wife, Jasmine, launched their own charitable programming, C4Kids in 2018 to give back to the Southern California community. The goal of C4Kids is to provide youth with opportunities to learn, play and love hockey. So far, C4Kids has reached thousands of kids and families through various events, including a ball hockey tournament, THE RINKS Find Your Grind Hockey Scholarship program and hosting families at Ducks games, in addition to meet-and-greets. To address the challenges of kids gaining access to the sport of hockey, Cam and Jasmine support the Anaheim Ducks Foundation and Ducks S.C.O.R.E. Program by offering a free street hockey stick and ball to all fourth-grade students upon completion of the S.C.O.R.E. street hockey curriculum.

Biakabutuka, 22 (3/5/02), has appeared in five career American Hockey League (AHL) games with Springfield and Grand Rapids in addition to earning 5-17=22 points and 33 penalty minutes (PIM), in 76 career ECHL contests with Florida and Orlando. The 6-4, 203-pound defenseman was signed to a three-year entry-level contract by St. Louis July 19, 2023. He has recorded 1-3=4 points in 13 ECHL games this season with the Florida Everblades, and made one AHL appearance with the Springfield Thunderbirds.

The Longueuil, Quebec native spent five seasons in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) from 2018-23 with Charlottetown, Rimouski and Val-d’Or, earning 40-78=118 points with a +35 rating and 199 PIM. His uncle, Tim Biakabutuka was the eighth overall pick by the Carolina Panthers in the 1996 National Football League Draft. He spent six seasons with Carolina in the NFL from 1996-01