Ducks Sign LaCombe to Eight-Year Contract Extension

Defenseman paced Anaheim blueliners in scoring, goals, assists last season, helped Team USA to gold at 2025 World Championship

2025-26_ADHC_SM_Signed-Lacombe_TWT_FB

The Ducks have signed defenseman Jackson LaCombe to an eight-year contract extension beginning in the 2026-27 NHL season through the 2033-34 campaign.

LaCombe, 24 (1/9/01), has recorded 16-44=60 points and 52 penalty minutes (PIM) in 148 career games with Anaheim. In the 2024-25 season, LaCombe scored 14-29=43 points with an even rating in 75 games, ranking tied for seventh among all NHL defensemen in even-strength goals (12) and 11th in goals (14). Among all NHL blueliners 24-and-younger last season, he ranked third in goals behind only Rasmus Dahlin (Buffalo, 17) and Thomas Harley (Dallas, 16). LaCombe also paced Anaheim blueliners in scoring, goals, assists, power-play points (2-7=9) and shots (134), and led all Ducks skaters in time on ice per game (22:18).

“We are excited to sign Jackson to a long-term contract and lock up a core player for our future,” said Ducks General Manager Pat Verbeek. “Getting this deal done early was a priority for us. Jackson has all of the tools to be an anchor on our back end for many years to come.”

LaCombe’s 14 goals in 2024-25 were the most by a Ducks defenseman since 2010-11 (Lubomir Visnovsky, 18). He also became one of eight defensemen in club history to record 40 or more points, joining Scott Niedermayer (four times), Cam Fowler and Chris Pronger (three times), Oleg Tverdovsky (twice), and Dmitri Mironov, Fredrik Olausson and Lubomir Visnovsky (once).

Jackson LaCombe signs an eight-year contract extension and gets some love from teammates

“Today is an exciting day for my family and I am grateful to the organization for their belief in me,” said LaCombe. “It was an easy decision for me to commit my future to the Ducks and Orange County. We are building something special here and I am excited to do everything I can to help this team win.”

The 6-2, 208-pound defenseman recorded 2-15=17 points and 24 PIM in 71 games with Anaheim in his first NHL season in 2023-24. He ranked seventh in assists and eighth in points among all-time Ducks rookie defensemen. He made his NHL debut with the Ducks at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season following his collegiate career, appearing in two contests. He scored his first career NHL goal Jan. 20, 2024 at San Jose in addition to his first career NHL point (assist), Oct. 15, 2023 vs. Carolina.

Selected by Anaheim in the second round (39th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft, LaCombe recorded 19-80=99 points with a +53 rating and 47 PIM in 140 career NCAA games with the University of Minnesota (Big Ten) from 2019-23. He led Minnesota defensemen in points and goals in each of his final three seasons, including 2020-21 (4-17=21 in 27 games) and 2021-22 (3-27=30 in 39 games) and 2022-23 (9-26=35 in 37 games),. He also ranked in the top-10 of all NCAA blueliners in points in 2020-21 (eighth) and 2022-23 (tied fourth), and assists in 2020-21 (fifth, 17), 2021-22 (tied second, 27), 2022-23 (tied seventh, 26).

LaCombe helped the Golden Gophers reach the 2023 NCAA championship game as a senior in 2022-23 while he helped Minnesota reach the Frozen Four three times (2020, 2022 and 2023). At Minnesota, he was named to the NCAA Second All-American Team in 2020-21, to the Big 10 First All-Star Team in 2020-21 and to the Second All-Star Team twice (2021-22, 2022-23). As a freshman in 2019-20 he earned Big Ten All-Rookie Team honors.

A native of Eden Prairie, Minn., LaCombe helped Team USA win gold for the first time in 92 years at the 2025 World Championship. He scored 2-3=5 points and ranked third among tournament leaders with a +11 rating. He also helped the Americans win gold at the 2021 World Junior Championship and represented his country at the 2018 U-18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

News Feed

PREVIEW: Ducks Face Rematch with Sharks Up In San Jose

Ducks Announce Training Camp Roster Moves

Ducks GM Pat Verbeek Discusses the Process of Getting Mason McTavish Signed

PREVIEW: Ducks Host Sharks in First of Two Matchups This Week

Ducks Announce Training Camp Roster Moves

Ducks Sign McTavish to Six-Year Contract

PREVIEW: Ducks and Kings Face Off in Third Meeting of Preseason, This Time in Bakersfield

PREVIEW: Ducks Host Rival Kings in Preseason Battle at Honda Center 

Get Ready for the Season with the Ducks Gameday Guide

PREVIEW: Ducks Host Mammoth in First Home Game of Preseason

PREVIEW: Ducks Start Their Preseason on the Road Against Kings in Ontario

Ducks Announce 2025 Preseason Broadcast Schedule

Ducks to Open Training Camp presented by BYLT Thursday at Great Park Ice

Ducks Announce BYLT as Official Partner

Ducks Downed by Kings 4-1 in Final Game of Golden State Rookie Faceoff Presented by Arrowhead Water

Ducks Fall to Sharks in Spirited Opening Game of Golden State Rookie Faceoff

Ducks to Host Annual Golf Classic Presented By Honda Friday at Tijeras Creek GC

Ducks Announce 2025 Golden State Rookie Faceoff Roster