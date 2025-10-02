Ducks Sign LaCombe to Eight-Year Contract Extension

The Ducks have signed defenseman Jackson LaCombe to an eight-year contract extension beginning in the 2026-27 NHL season through the 2033-34 campaign.
LaCombe, 24 (1/9/01), has recorded 16-44=60 points and 52 penalty minutes (PIM) in 148 career games with Anaheim. In the 2024-25 season, LaCombe scored 14-29=43 points with an even rating in 75 games, ranking tied for seventh among all NHL defensemen in even-strength goals (12) and 11th in goals (14). Among all NHL blueliners 24-and-younger last season, he ranked third in goals behind only Rasmus Dahlin (Buffalo, 17) and Thomas Harley (Dallas, 16). LaCombe also paced Anaheim blueliners in scoring, goals, assists, power-play points (2-7=9) and shots (134), and led all Ducks skaters in time on ice per game (22:18).
“We are excited to sign Jackson to a long-term contract and lock up a core player for our future,” said Ducks General Manager Pat Verbeek. “Getting this deal done early was a priority for us. Jackson has all of the tools to be an anchor on our back end for many years to come.”
LaCombe’s 14 goals in 2024-25 were the most by a Ducks defenseman since 2010-11 (Lubomir Visnovsky, 18). He also became one of eight defensemen in club history to record 40 or more points, joining Scott Niedermayer (four times), Cam Fowler and Chris Pronger (three times), Oleg Tverdovsky (twice), and Dmitri Mironov, Fredrik Olausson and Lubomir Visnovsky (once).