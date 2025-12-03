GAMEDAY: Ducks Come Home to Host Mammoth

The division-leading Ducks are back at Honda Center after a short road trip to take on Utah

2025-26_ADHC_SM_HOME_Gameday_TWT_1920x1080 18
By Hayley Elwood
AnaheimDucks.com

After spending the last two games on the road, the Ducks (16-9-1) return to Honda Center to take on the Mammoth (12-12-3) in the first of a three-game home stint. Puck drop is set for 7:22 p.m. PT with the game airing nationally on TNT.

Anaheim split its recent two-game road series but ended it on a high note with a 4-1 win over St. Louis on Monday. That game marked the first win for the Ducks over the Blues since Dec. 2021.

Along with Pavel Mintyukov, the three other goals came courtesy of Mason McTavish, Leo Carlsson and Chris Kreider. McTavish and Kreider extended their point streaks to four games each while Carlsson is on a seven-game point streak.

All the big plays from Anaheim's 4-1 victory over St. Louis

As for tonight, head coach Joel Quenneville announced that Ryan Strome will be a healthy scratch for the second consecutive game. While he noted how difficult it is to make lineup decisions such as this, he discussed his rationale into the recent change.

“(Ryan Poehling) came back in our lineup and really helped us down the middle with some speed,” Quenneville said. “We’re looking for pace. I think at the same time, it’s a tough situation scratching guys like that, it’s not easy. But at the same time, we had a good conversation and we’re going to keep ourselves ready knowing we do have some depth in the middle.”

These two teams last met on Nov. 17 when the Ducks won 3-2 in overtime. They’ll meet again in Utah in March for the final regular season matchup.

With goaltenders Lukas Dostal and Petr Mrazek sidelined for two to three weeks, Ville Husso will start in the net tonight against Utah per Quenneville. The Ducks coach discussed how lucky he feels to have additional depth at the position when the team faced attrition this year.

“Organizationally, we feel very fortunate to have the depth we do at the department,” Quenneville said. “You got two periods in the summer when everyone’s looking for the third goalie because you know during the course of the season and during playoff time, they become very important to your team and sometimes end up being the guy. Here, we’re seeing (Husso) at an early part of our season. It’s an important stretch for us and I thought he delivered a couple great games for us right off the bat.”

The Mammoth come into this game off a four-game losing skid, most recently falling 6-3 to the Sharks on Monday. Their game against the Ducks is in the middle of a six-game road trip. Logan Cooley paces Utah with 14 goals and 23 points while Mikhail Sergachev and Clayton Keller lead the team with 14 assists each.

Despite the team’s recent losing streak, Troy Terry discussed the kinds of challenges Utah presents and what his team can do to find success against the club for a second time this season.

“They’ve got some forwards that can really make you pay if you turn the puck over against them,” Terry said. “For us, we want to play fast and not let them get set in their controlled and speed game. Limit their puck touches off the rush … and just try to play in their end. I think that’s where we’re most successful against them.”

Thoughts from Terry and Coach Quenneville ahead of tonight's game against the Utah Mammoth

News Feed

Carlsson, Sennecke extend streaks, Ducks defeat Blues

GAMEDAY: Ducks Look to Bounce Back in St. Louis

Ducks Recall Goalie Buteyets from San Diego

Bedard scores twice in 3rd, Blackhawks rally from down 3 to defeat Ducks

Ducks Battle Blackhawks to Start Two-Game Trip

Carlsson has 3 points, Ducks rally for shootout win against Kings

GAMEDAY: Ducks Host Kings in Black Friday Battle

Tolopilo makes 37 saves in season debut, Canucks edge Ducks

Ducks Recall Husso From San Diego

Gauthier scores in OT, lifts Ducks past Golden Knights

GAMEDAY: Ducks and Golden Knights Battle for Pacific Division Lead

Batherson breaks tie late in 3rd, Senators edge Ducks

GAMEDAY: Ducks Welcome Senators to Honda Center for Hockey Fights Cancer Night

Moore scores winner late in 3rd, Ducks recover to top Bruins

GAMEDAY: Ducks Look to Keep the Momentum Going vs. Bruins

Terry ties it late, Ducks defeat Mammoth in OT to end 3-game skid

Ducks Launch Six-Game Homestand Tonight Against Utah

Wallstedt makes 28 saves for 2nd straight shutout, Wild blank Ducks