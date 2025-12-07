Ducks Host Bedard, Blackhawks at Honda Center 

Two of the best young players in the game — Leo Carlsson and Connor Bedard — do battle as Anaheim takes on Chicago (5 p.m. PT)

2025-26_ADHC_SM_HOME_Gameday_TWT_1920x1080 20
By Hayley Elwood
AnaheimDucks.com

The Ducks (17-10-1) welcome the Blackhawks (12-10-6) for the third and final game of a three-game homestand at Honda Center.

Puck drop is set for 5:00 p.m. PT and will air on Victory+ and KCOP-13.

Anaheim earned its 10th comeback victory, good for second among all NHL teams, on Friday with a 4-3 shootout win over Washington snapping the Capitals’ six-game winning streak in the process.

It was quite the response after their lopsided loss to the Mammoth on Wednesday.

"Some great action in overtime, some thrilling shootout moves as well," Ducks head coach Joel Quenneville said. "We saw a lot of good things tonight. The crowd was great. It was a good bounce-back game from the other night."

Beckett Sennecke, Ross Johnston, and Cutter Gauthier all scored in regulation for the Ducks with shootout goals coming courtesy of Troy Terry and Mason McTavish.

"We responded the right way," said Johnston, whose goal tied the game at 2-2. "We didn't fold up and we didn't feel bad for ourselves because of what happened the other night."

The Blackhawks are currently 1-1-1 on this four-game road trip, most recently suffering a 6-0 loss to the Kings last night.

“We outplayed them in the first period and a bit, and then it went completely opposite,” defenseman Connor Murphy said. "[It’s] unfortunate that we let it get to that point. When momentum goes the other way, you want to try to turn it quicker so it doesn’t end up being a game like that.”

Connor Bedard continues to pace Chicago with 39 points (18 goals, 21 assists) while Tyler Bertuzzi has 24 points (14 goals, 10 assists).

Chicago and Anaheim are meeting for the second time in a week after the Ducks relinquished a three-goal lead and lost 5-3 to the Blackhawks last Sunday.

In their two meetings so far this year, Chicago is 2-0 over Anaheim.

News Feed

Ducks end Capitals' 6-game winning streak with shootout win

Ducks Host Holiday Shopping Spree for 20 Students from Local Nonprofit The Wooden Floor

GAMEDAY: Division Leaders Clash as Ducks Take on Capitals at Honda Center

Peterka has 4 points, Mammoth score 7 in shutout of Ducks

GAMEDAY: Ducks Come Home to Host Mammoth

Carlsson, Sennecke extend streaks, Ducks defeat Blues

GAMEDAY: Ducks Look to Bounce Back in St. Louis

Ducks Recall Goalie Buteyets from San Diego

Bedard scores twice in 3rd, Blackhawks rally from down 3 to defeat Ducks

Ducks Battle Blackhawks to Start Two-Game Trip

Carlsson has 3 points, Ducks rally for shootout win against Kings

GAMEDAY: Ducks Host Kings in Black Friday Battle

Tolopilo makes 37 saves in season debut, Canucks edge Ducks

Ducks Recall Husso From San Diego

Gauthier scores in OT, lifts Ducks past Golden Knights

GAMEDAY: Ducks and Golden Knights Battle for Pacific Division Lead

Batherson breaks tie late in 3rd, Senators edge Ducks

GAMEDAY: Ducks Welcome Senators to Honda Center for Hockey Fights Cancer Night