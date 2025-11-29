Carlsson has 3 points, Ducks rally for shootout win against Kings

Carlsson tied it 4-4 off a feed from below the goal line by Jackson LaCombe with Ville Husso pulled for the extra skater after Pavel Mintyukov’s goal from the right hash marks cut it to 4-3 at 10:42.

Husso made 23 saves in his season debut and stopped both shootout attempts, and Chris Kreider also scored for the Ducks (15-8-1), who rallied from a two-goal deficit to win for the fourth time this season. Mason McTavish had two assists.

Troy Terry and Mason McTavish scored in the shootout for Anaheim.

Alex Laferriere and Kevin Fiala scored, and Darcy Kuemper made 27 saves for the Kings (11-6-7), who have earned a point in eight of their past nine games (5-1-3). Brian Dumoulin, Trevor Moore and Brandt Clarke each had two assists,

Laferriere gave Los Angeles a 1-0 lead at 17:48 of the first period, pushing a rebound through Husso's pads.

Kreider’s power-play goal tied it 1-1 at 9:00 of the second period when he redirected a centering pass from Terry.

Fiala put the Kings ahead 2-1 at 10:03 after he scored near side on a wrist shot from the left circle off a rush.

Olen Zellweger scored 59 seconds later to tie it 2-2 at 11:02. A pass out of the corner of the Los Angeles zone from Alex Killorn went off the skate of Cody Ceci and continued to Zellweger in the bottom of the left circle, and he slid a one-timer between the left post and Kuemper's right skate.

Alex Turcotte’s first goal of the season put Los Angeles back in front 3-2 at 3:23 of the third period with a redirection of Clarke’s centering pass. Turcotte, who was a healthy scratch in a 2-1 win against the Ottawa Senators on Monday, was uncovered coming down the left side of the Anaheim zone.

Joel Edmundson extended it to 4-2 at 6:53, scoring from the right point.