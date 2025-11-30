Bedard scores twice in 3rd, Blackhawks rally from down 3 to defeat Ducks

Bedard gave Chicago a 4-3 lead at 9:55 after he retrieved the puck in front of the net and put it past Ville Husso following a giveaway by Anaheim forward Alex Killorn. Husso had just entered the game 46 seconds prior after Petr Mrazek left with an apparent injury while reaching for the puck.

Bedard then scored into an empty net at 18:05 for the 5-3 final.

Tyler Bertuzzi, Ryan Greene and Colton Dach also scored for the Blackhawks (11-9-5), who had lost five in a row (0-4-1). Spencer Knight made 22 saves.

Cutter Gauthier had a goal and an assist, Chris Kreider scored for his 600th NHL point, and Troy Terry had two assists for the Ducks (15-8-1), who had won four of six (4-2-0). Mrazek made 13 saves on 16 shots before leaving the game. Husso allowed a goal on the only shot he faced.

Anaheim (15-9-1) scored three goals in the first period, including two in the first 47 seconds of the game.

Gauthier gave the Ducks a 1-0 lead 15 seconds into the game. Terry carried the puck into the offensive zone and passed it from the right face-off circle to Gauthier in the left circle. Gauthier then put a wrist shot past Knight’s stick.

Olen Zellweger scored 32 seconds later to make it 2-0. Knight saved a shot by Terry, but the rebound came out to Zellweger, who shot the puck in from the left dot.

The goals were the fastest two goals to begin a game in Ducks history. The previous mark was held by Corey Perry and Patrick Eaves, who scored 1:37 into the game on March 28, 2017.

Kreider pushed it to 3-0 at 10:25 when he deflected in Beckett Sennecke’s shot from the right circle.

Bertuzzi cut it to 3-1 at 17:57 with a power-play goal. Frank Nazar shot the puck from the top of the right circle, and Bertuzzi deflected it in.

Greene made it 3-2 at 6:43 of the second period, finishing off a 2-on-1 with Bedard, who carried the puck into the offensive zone on the right side and passed to Greene for a one-timer from the left circle.

Dach’s power-play goal tied it 3-3 at 12:34. Teuvo Teravainen passed the puck to Dach from the left-wing board, and Dach put the puck past Mrazek’s glove.

Killorn appeared to score a short-handed goal at 4:11 of the third period, but the play was ruled offside and overturned following a coach’s challenge by Chicago.