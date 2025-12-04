Peterka has 4 points, Mammoth score 7 in shutout of Ducks

It was Utah’s first shutout of the season and the seventh of Vejmelka's NHL career.

Clayton Keller had a goal and two assists, and Ian Cole and Dylan Guenther each had a goal and an assist for the Mammoth (13-12-3), who had lost four in a row (0-4-0) and eight of 10 (2-5-3). Nick Schmaltz and Jack McBain each had two assists.

Ville Husso allowed four goals on 21 shots through the first two periods before he was replaced by Vyacheslav Buteyets, who stopped 10 of 13 shots in relief in his NHL debut for the Ducks (16-10-1), who have alternated wins and losses over their past eight games.

Lawson Crouse gave Utah a 1-0 lead at 5:59 of the first period with a backhand for his third goal in the past two games.

Guenther made it 2-0 at 10:30 when he took control of a loose puck in the neutral zone, split two Anaheim defenders and slid a backhand through the pads of Husso to finish the breakaway.

Cole extended it to 3-0 at 5:43 of the second period after he scored with a wrist shot from the left circle.

Ducks forward Mason McTavish appeared to score at 12:56, but Utah successfully challenged for offside and the play was overturned.

Peterka pushed it to 4-0 at 14:34 on a one-timer from the bottom of the left circle off a cross-ice feed from Schmaltz.

Liam O'Brien made it 5-0 at 1:41 of the third period when he scored on a shot that deflected off Anaheim defenseman Drew Helleson.

Peterka finished off a 3-on-1 breakaway on the power play at 10:06 to extend it to 6-0, and Keller scored at 12:52 to make it 7-0.