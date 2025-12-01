Ducks Recall Goalie Buteyets from San Diego

In addition, Anaheim has placed goaltender Lukas Dostal on Injured Reserve

GettyImages-2171683416 copy

The Ducks have recalled goaltender Vyacheslav Buteyets (vee-ACH-eh-slahv boo-TIGH-ehts) from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim’s primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). In addition, Anaheim has placed goaltender Lukas Dostal on Injured Reserve (IR).

Buteyets, 23 (5/29/02), has combined for a 5-5-0 record in 10 appearances this season with San Diego and the Tulsa Oilers of the ECHL. He is 1-2-0 with the Gulls this season with a 3.72 goals-against average (GAA) and .878 save percentage (SV%). He won his first career AHL game Nov. 26, 2025 at Tucson while stopping 39-of-42 shots. He is 1-3-0 in five career AHL appearances with San Diego after making his AHL debut Dec. 28, 2024.

The 6-4, 220-pound goaltender went 4-3-0 with a 2.81 GAA and .924 SV% in seven ECHL games with Tulsa to begin the season. Buteyets appeared in 36 games for Tulsa during the 2024-25 campaign, going 19-13-3 with four shutouts, a 2.82 GAA and .905 SV%. His four shutouts were tied for fourth among ECHL leaders. In five Kelly Cup Playoff games, Buteyets tallied a 2-3-0 record with a 3.03 GAA and .906 SV%.

The Chelyabinsk, Russia native made his KHL debut in 2023-24 with Traktor Chelyabinsk, appearing in one game in Russia’s top division. Selected by Anaheim in the sixth round (178th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft, Buteyets also posted a 40-32-6 record with four shutouts, a 2.36 GAA and .923 SV% in 81 career games with Chelmet Chelyabinsk of the VHL, Russia’s second division, from 2021-24.

