Ducks Host Holiday Shopping Spree for 20 Students from Local Nonprofit The Wooden Floor

Founded in 1983, The Wooden Floor is a nationally recognized arts-based creative youth development program that transforms the lives of underserved youth and their families through the power of dance. Since 2005, 100 percent of the students in their program have graduated from high school on time and immediately enrolled in higher education.

The organization aims to create generational change by using dance education, college and career readiness and family support programs to strengthen students’ confidence and equip them with life skills they can carry into the future, all at no charge to the students or families.

The Wooden Floor serves 475 students in grades 3–12 through year round afterschool programming at its two Santa Ana locations. In 2024, the organization expanded its reach by piloting programs at elementary schools and now engages more than 3,000 additional students annually through Dance Free Weeks and Dance Uplifts, including at 24 schools in the Garden Grove Unified School District. The results for the third and fourth grade students served have shown increases in collaboration, critical thinking and happiness.

Reese sees The Wooden Floor’s commitment to program excellence through dance education and support for students’ social and emotional wellness as perfectly aligned with the Ducks’ commitment to the community.

“Our relationship with the Ducks has deepened over time because we all live at that level of excellence,” Reese said. “Today is about helping the children be seen, letting them know that they matter and that they can have opportunities like this ... If it wasn’t for the collective of all the organizations that come together, that would be impossible. And so we’re just very grateful.”

Resendiz has been a participant with The Wooden Floor since the fourth grade, and now, as a junior at Samueli Academy, she hopes to attend UCI and double major in dance and biology to pursue a career in nursing, a vision that would not have been possible without The Wooden Floor.

“I owe so much to The Wooden Floor because of the amount of support that they've given me,” Resendiz said. “The thing that I really love about The Wooden Floor is that they don't just focus on the students’ dancing. They also focus on their academics, their mental health and their personal lives, and they want to prepare their students for the future.”

Segerstrom High School senior Christian Rodriguez was accompanied by Ducks defenseman Jacob Trouba and his wife, Kelly, while he shopped for school supplies, cold-weather clothing and gifts for loved ones.

“It was really amazing to meet Jacob, and it was just fun talking with him,” Rodriguez said. “I'm very grateful for this team, and I'm grateful to meet one of the players and hear about his experience in the league.”

Trouba enjoyed getting to know Rodriguez, helping him select Christmas gifts and learning about his future plans to pursue aerospace engineering.

“Coming out and doing events like this brings everyone together,” Trouba said. “You get outside of the rink and get to meet some people and make an impact. I think everybody enjoys that, especially this time of year. It's important.”

As the shopping spree concluded, Anaheim Ducks community partner TP-Link gifted each student various smart home items, including robot vacuums and lighting accessories.

The Ducks players took time to sign autographs and pose for photos as the attendees wrapped up a memorable afternoon of giving and gratitude, an experience that both the students and the players will remember well beyond the holiday season.

“I feel like I could speak for every Wooden Floor student here that we're super grateful,” Resendiz said. “We really appreciate everything that the Anaheim Ducks and the Anaheim Ducks Foundation have provided for us today.”

For more information about The Wooden Floor, visit thewoodenfloor.org.