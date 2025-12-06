Ducks Host Holiday Shopping Spree for 20 Students from Local Nonprofit The Wooden Floor

ADHCxTWF 2025_Target Group Photo-1 1
By Jenelyn Russo - Special to AnaheimDucks.com

This week felt like an early Christmas for 16-year-old Miley Resendiz.

Resendiz was among 20 deserving students from the Santa Ana–based nonprofit The Wooden Floor who were hosted by the Anaheim Ducks for a holiday shopping spree at Target in the Irvine Spectrum.

“This was a once in a lifetime experience,” Resendiz said. “It's incredible. I feel like I gained a sense of appreciation and gratitude.”

Resendiz was accompanied by Ducks forward Troy Terry and his wife, Dani, as they helped the 11th grader shop for sweaters, personal care items and other gifts. The spirit of giving and the joy of the season were on full display.

“Meeting Troy's wife was amazing,” Resendiz said. “She was super helpful and super kind …I feel like I got everything that I needed.”

Wearing Ducks-themed holiday sweaters and hats, Terry was joined by teammates Cutter Gauthier, Radko Gudas, Jansen Harkins, Drew Helleson, Ian Moore, Beckett Sennecke, Ryan Strome, Jacob Trouba, Frank Vatrano and Olen Zellweger, along with their wives or significant others and team staff members, as they treated the youth to an afternoon of generosity.

The Ducks hosted 20 deserving students from The Wooden Floor for a holiday shopping spree

Others in attendance included Ducks broadcaster Brian Hayward and his wife, Angela; Justine Teats, wife of Ducks President Aaron Teats; and Robbie Foltz, wife of OCVIBE President Bill Foltz. Additional supporters who sponsored students included Joel and Elizabeth Quenneville, Ryan and Karen McGill, Tim and Sue Army, and Pat and Dianne Verbeek.

“This has been one of my favorite events,” Terry said. “You can just see how happy it makes them …They wanted personal hygiene stuff and basic stuff that you could take for granted sometimes. And every time they want to get an item for each of their siblings and their parents. It just grounds you and you realize how fortunate we are.”

Dani added, “It's so special and it makes such a difference. I think giving back to the community is one of the most special things that we can do and that we have the privilege of doing. Having the owners behind us to support it is everything.”

The longtime partnership between the Ducks and The Wooden Floor is now in its 18th year and continues to offer students from families with limited resources a special holiday experience that helps ensure there are gifts under the tree at Christmas.

“It’s important for us to thank the Anaheim Ducks players, the Anaheim Ducks Foundation, the Anaheim Ducks organization and the Samueli Foundation,” said Dawn S. Reese, CEO of The Wooden Floor. “Events like this have a ripple effect in the children’s lives, knowing that someone has taken time out of their day to spend time with them. They remember it their whole life.”

ADHCxTWF 2025_Target highlights-1
ADHCxTWF 2025_Target highlights-5
ADHCxTWF 2025_Target highlights-4
ADHCxTWF 2025_Target highlights-3
ADHCxTWF 2025_Target highlights-2
ADHCxTWF 2025_Target Group Photo-1 1

Founded in 1983, The Wooden Floor is a nationally recognized arts-based creative youth development program that transforms the lives of underserved youth and their families through the power of dance. Since 2005, 100 percent of the students in their program have graduated from high school on time and immediately enrolled in higher education.

The organization aims to create generational change by using dance education, college and career readiness and family support programs to strengthen students’ confidence and equip them with life skills they can carry into the future, all at no charge to the students or families.

The Wooden Floor serves 475 students in grades 3–12 through year round afterschool programming at its two Santa Ana locations. In 2024, the organization expanded its reach by piloting programs at elementary schools and now engages more than 3,000 additional students annually through Dance Free Weeks and Dance Uplifts, including at 24 schools in the Garden Grove Unified School District. The results for the third and fourth grade students served have shown increases in collaboration, critical thinking and happiness.

Reese sees The Wooden Floor’s commitment to program excellence through dance education and support for students’ social and emotional wellness as perfectly aligned with the Ducks’ commitment to the community.

“Our relationship with the Ducks has deepened over time because we all live at that level of excellence,” Reese said. “Today is about helping the children be seen, letting them know that they matter and that they can have opportunities like this ... If it wasn’t for the collective of all the organizations that come together, that would be impossible. And so we’re just very grateful.”

Resendiz has been a participant with The Wooden Floor since the fourth grade, and now, as a junior at Samueli Academy, she hopes to attend UCI and double major in dance and biology to pursue a career in nursing, a vision that would not have been possible without The Wooden Floor.

“I owe so much to The Wooden Floor because of the amount of support that they've given me,” Resendiz said. “The thing that I really love about The Wooden Floor is that they don't just focus on the students’ dancing. They also focus on their academics, their mental health and their personal lives, and they want to prepare their students for the future.”

Segerstrom High School senior Christian Rodriguez was accompanied by Ducks defenseman Jacob Trouba and his wife, Kelly, while he shopped for school supplies, cold-weather clothing and gifts for loved ones.

“It was really amazing to meet Jacob, and it was just fun talking with him,” Rodriguez said. “I'm very grateful for this team, and I'm grateful to meet one of the players and hear about his experience in the league.”

Trouba enjoyed getting to know Rodriguez, helping him select Christmas gifts and learning about his future plans to pursue aerospace engineering.

“Coming out and doing events like this brings everyone together,” Trouba said. “You get outside of the rink and get to meet some people and make an impact. I think everybody enjoys that, especially this time of year. It's important.”

As the shopping spree concluded, Anaheim Ducks community partner TP-Link gifted each student various smart home items, including robot vacuums and lighting accessories.

The Ducks players took time to sign autographs and pose for photos as the attendees wrapped up a memorable afternoon of giving and gratitude, an experience that both the students and the players will remember well beyond the holiday season.

“I feel like I could speak for every Wooden Floor student here that we're super grateful,” Resendiz said. “We really appreciate everything that the Anaheim Ducks and the Anaheim Ducks Foundation have provided for us today.”

For more information about The Wooden Floor, visit thewoodenfloor.org.

News Feed

GAMEDAY: Division Leaders Clash as Ducks Take on Capitals at Honda Center

Peterka has 4 points, Mammoth score 7 in shutout of Ducks

GAMEDAY: Ducks Come Home to Host Mammoth

Carlsson, Sennecke extend streaks, Ducks defeat Blues

GAMEDAY: Ducks Look to Bounce Back in St. Louis

Ducks Recall Goalie Buteyets from San Diego

Bedard scores twice in 3rd, Blackhawks rally from down 3 to defeat Ducks

Ducks Battle Blackhawks to Start Two-Game Trip

Carlsson has 3 points, Ducks rally for shootout win against Kings

GAMEDAY: Ducks Host Kings in Black Friday Battle

Tolopilo makes 37 saves in season debut, Canucks edge Ducks

Ducks Recall Husso From San Diego

Gauthier scores in OT, lifts Ducks past Golden Knights

GAMEDAY: Ducks and Golden Knights Battle for Pacific Division Lead

Batherson breaks tie late in 3rd, Senators edge Ducks

GAMEDAY: Ducks Welcome Senators to Honda Center for Hockey Fights Cancer Night

Moore scores winner late in 3rd, Ducks recover to top Bruins

GAMEDAY: Ducks Look to Keep the Momentum Going vs. Bruins