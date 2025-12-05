PREVIEW: Division-Leader Clash on Deck for Ducks & Caps

Ducks (16-10-1) welcome Capitals (17-9-2) to town for the second of three-straight home games at Honda Center.

Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. PT and will air on Victory+ and KCOP-13.

Anaheim had a game the team would rather forget, losing to the Mammoth 7-0, on Wednesday. The Ducks hadn’t lost by more than three goals all year, marking this their most lopsided defeat of the season.

While head coach Joel Quenneville said after the loss that the game was one the team will “throw in the garbage can,” he explained the message to his group and how they can rebound tonight against the Caps.

“Let’s forget about it and move forward and get back to where we prioritize the importance of these two points at home,” Quenneville said. “Know we got a top team and it’s a very important game for us to respond.”

One boost for the Ducks heading into tonight’s game is the return of Mikael Granlund, who’s missed the last 10 games with a lower-body injury. In the nine games he’s played for Anaheim, Granlund has nine points (three goals, six assists).

“He looked like he was more than ready,” Quenneville said. “He adds a lot of pace to our game. Play recognition and patience with the puck is high-end. Watching him out there, he’s at that level where he knows he’s ready to contribute. I think he does a lot of things for our group and we can use him in every situation.”

Quenneville said Ryan Strome will be back in the lineup as well.

This is the first of two meetings between the Caps and Ducks this season. Washington has been on a four-game road trip and is currently 3-0 on the trek and 7-0 in their last seven games.

At 40 years old, Alex Ovechkin is still playing at a high level and is currently second on the team in points (29) with 14 goals and 15 assists. In the team’s 7-1 win over the Sharks on Wednesday, Ovechkin recorded the 181st multi-goal game of his career, putting him nine games away from breaking Wayne Gretzky’s record of 189.

But along with Ovechkin, the Capitals also have a plethora of young talent. Alex Killorn, who spent many years competing against Washington in the Eastern Conference when he was with Tampa Bay, said it’s something his team is keeping an eye on tonight.

“They’re a different team than the team I knew from back in the east,” Killorn said. “Obviously, they have Ovechkin still in the lineup, but there’s been a lot of young players that kind of have stepped in and been great producers for them and great players for them.”

As for the fans attending tonight’s game, the Ducks will host a Surprise Puck sale beginning at 5:00 p.m. in the Michelob Ultra Puck Drop Patio. The sale features autographed commemorative pucks for $30 each, available on a first-come, first-served basis, with the chance to receive a special orange puck signed by a Ducks player. Fans who get an orange puck will also win an autographed Anaheim Ducks home jersey, with all proceeds benefiting the Anaheim Ducks Foundation.