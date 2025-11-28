GAMEDAY: Ducks Host Kings in Black Friday Battle

The season's first Freeway Faceoff matchup is here, as Pacific Division-leading Anaheim takes on LA in a matinee showdown at Honda Center (1 p.m. PT)

IMG_7127
By Hayley Elwood
AnaheimDucks.com

The Ducks (14-8-1) close out their six-game homestand by welcoming the rival Kings (11-6-6) to Honda Center in a Black Friday faceoff. Puck drop is set for 1 p.m. PT and will air on Victory+ and FOX 11.

Anaheim has an overall Black Friday record of 11-11-5 and this is the third straight season the team will host the Kings in the matchup. This marks the 21st straight Black Friday game in Orange County for the Ducks, hosting each season since 2002-03 (did not host in 2020-21 due to the pandemic, and 2012-13 & 2004-05 due to a lockout).

Today’s game is critical for Pacific Division standings. The Ducks are still atop the division with 29 points, but the Kings are right behind them with 28 (tied with the Golden Knights and Kraken).

Anaheim is coming off a 5-4 loss to the Canucks on Wednesday. The team fell into a 2-0 hole early to Vancouver, marking the third-straight game Anaheim has given up the first goal.

After the game, Quenneville said he’s looking at ways to get his team off to quicker starts.

“We'll look at addressing whatever we think that could be the reason, but I think we're prepared,” Quenneville said. “I think they're excited to get started. Building’s loud. A lot of enthusiasm. I mean, it's what we're looking for … It's tough league when you're digging into that kind of a hole.”

Additionally, Jackson LaCombe detailed what the Ducks can improve on heading into today’s game.

"We've just got to go the same way offensively," LaCombe said. "I thought we did a great job moving pucks and shooting a lot. We've just got to clean up the defensive zone and stay more connected."

The Kings enter this game coming off a 2-1 win to the Senators. All scoring action happened in the third period with Brandt Clarke scoring the power-play tiebreaking goal to end LA’s three-game losing streak.

With so much on the line regarding standings, Quenneville acknowledged this game will be tough, and noted what the Kings do well.

“They’re a good hockey team, they check well, they’re sound defensively and they play a tight system in their own end,” Quenneville said. “We already know that we’re going to have to fight for space.”

Adrian Kempe paces the club with 20 points (7 goals, 13 assists) while Kevin Fiala leads the club in goals with nine.

