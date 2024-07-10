Ducks Name Maharaj Director of Goaltending, Hire Army and Budaj to NHL Coaching Staff

The Ducks have promoted Sudarshan Maharaj to Director of Goaltending. In addition, the club has named Tim Army Assistant Coach, Peter Budaj Anaheim’s Goaltending Coach and elevated Julien Tremblay to NHL Player Development. The hirings complete Anaheim’s 2024-25 coaching staff, which includes Head Coach Greg Cronin, Assistant Coaches Tim Army, Richard Clune and Brent Thompson, Goaltending Coach Peter Budaj and Video Coordinator Austin Violette.

Maharaj, 60, will now oversee all aspects of the organization’s goaltending, including coaching, development and scouting. Ducks Goaltending Coach Peter Budaj and San Diego Gulls Goaltending Coach Jeff Glass will both report to Maharaj while supporting the club’s goaltending objectives.

Maharaj will enter his 12th season with Anaheim in 2024-25, serving as Anaheim’s Goaltending Coach the past seven seasons (2017-24), while he joined the organization in 2013-14 as a consultant focused on the club’s AHL affiliates in San Diego and Norfolk for four seasons (2013-17). Diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2023, Maharaj is now cancer-free after a very low chance of survival. He faced long odds undergoing major surgery removing his entire gallbladder, parts of his small intestines, pancreas and stomach, with 11 rounds of chemotherapy and numerous other challenges throughout his courageous fight.

A native of Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, Maharaj spent eight seasons with the New York Islanders from 2003-06 (Goaltending Coach) and 2009-12 (Goaltending Consultant). He also helped develop the National Goaltending Development Program for Hockey Canada (2005-07) and served as Goaltending Consultant for the Korean national team in preparation for the 2018 Olympic Winter Games.

Budaj, 41, joins Anaheim following two-plus seasons as Goaltending Coach for the Colorado Eagles, the Colorado Avalanche’s primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Budaj joined the Eagles midway through the 2021-22 season.

Budaj was selected by Colorado in the second round (63rd overall) of the 2001 NHL Draft, compiling a 17-year professional career and 368 NHL games with the Avalanche, Montreal Canadiens, Los Angeles Kings and Tampa Bay Lightning. He posted a 158-132-40 record in the NHL, posting 18 shutouts, a 2.70 goals-against average (GAA) and .904 save percentage (SV%).

A native of Banska Bystrica, Slovakia, Budaj also appeared in 241 career AHL contests, posting a 105-90-34 record with the Hershey Bears, St. John's IceCaps, Syracuse Crunch and Ontario Reign. He was named the AHL's Best Goaltender in 2015-16 season, leading the league in wins (42-14-5), GAA (1.75), SV% (.932) and shutouts (9). Internationally, Budaj represented Slovakia at three Winter Olympics (2006, 2010, 2014) while appearing in two World Championships (2008, 2010), two World Junior Championships (2001, 2002) and the 2000 U-18 World Championship.

Army, 61, has more than 35 years of coaching experience, including 15 as an Assistant Coach in the NHL and 14 as a Head Coach in the AHL and NCAA. Army served as an Assistant Coach with Anaheim for the club’s first four seasons from 1993-97, in addition to Washington (1997-02) and Colorado (2011-17).

The Providence, R.I. native has amassed a 256-204-97 record (.547) in 557 games in two stints as a Head Coach in the AHL. Army spent five seasons as the Head Coach of the Iowa Wild (AHL) from 2018-23, leading the team to a 157-115-45 record in 317 games. He helped the club to two postseason appearances in the three seasons where the AHL conducted the Calder Cup Playoffs (2019 and 2020 playoffs not held due to the COVID-19 pandemic). Army also served as Head Coach with the Portland Pirates of the AHL from 2002-05, leading the club to a 99-89-52 record in 240 games and reaching the playoffs in two of his three seasons.

Army served as an Assistant Coach with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the AHL in 2017-18 between his stints with the Avalanche and Wild. Army spent six seasons as Head Coach of his alma mater Providence College from 2005-11. His first coaching position was an Assistant Coach at Providence College (1987-1993) after playing one year of professional hockey in 1985-86.

Internationally, Army was an Assistant Coach with Team USA at three World Championships (1994, 1996 and 2013) and 2004 World Cup, and served as Head Coach at the 2011 Ivan Hlinka Memorial. He was Associate Coach for China during their 2026 Olympic qualifying in 2023-24.

Selected by Colorado in the ninth round (171st overall) of the 1981 NHL Draft, Army played hockey at Providence College for four years, captaining the club his season to the Friars’ first Hockey East championship and the 1985 NCAA Finals. He scored 71-107=178 points in 151 career NCAA games in four seasons, completing his senior season as a Hobey Baker Award finalist and being named to the All-Hockey East First Team and an ACHA East First Team All-American. He was inducted to the Providence Hall of Fame in 1997.