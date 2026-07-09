Ducks Match Five-Year Offer Sheet for Carlsson

The Ducks have matched a five-year offer sheet extended by the Philadelphia Flyers to center Leo Carlsson. Carlsson’s five-year contract worth an average annual value (AAV) of $18 million will begin in the 2026-27 NHL season and run through the 2030-31 campaign.

“Matching the offer sheet was an easy decision, as Pat has intelligently left enough cap space to give us the ability to retain Leo,” said Ducks owners Henry and Susan Samueli. “We have extremely high expectations for Leo. We firmly believe he will continue his strong growth trajectory and become one of the truly elite centers in the league, while continuing to make a strong impact in our community.”

Carlsson, 21 (12/26/04), scored 29-38=67 points with a +4 rating in 70 games with Anaheim in 2025-26. He set new single-season career bests in points, goals and assists while he led the Ducks in points per game (.96), was second in points, goals, power-play points (4-14=18) and tied for second in assists. His 29 goals were the second-most goals in a single season by a Ducks player 21 or younger while he became one of three Ducks skaters all-time to post multiple 20-goal season before age 22.

“We are very happy to have Leo under contract for five years,” said Ducks General Manager Pat Verbeek. “We have viewed Leo as a franchise player since the moment we met him prior to the 2023 draft. He’s a character person on and off the ice. Leo is viewed as a top player in this league, and it was always our intention to match any offer sheet.”

The 6-3, 208-pound center scored 4-7=11 points with a +1 rating in 12 Stanley Cup Playoffs contests to lead all NHL players 21 and younger in postseason points and assists. Carlsson co-led the Ducks in game-winning goals (2) during the postseason, while he ranked tied for second among team leaders in points and was tied for third in goals.