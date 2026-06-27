Ducks Select Center Kosick in Sixth Round of NHL Draft

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The Ducks selected center Noah Kosick in the sixth round (192nd overall) of the NHL Draft in Buffalo, N.Y. Anaheim acquired the pick from Carolina with prospect Kyle Masters in exchange for the rights to defenseman John Carlson. 

Kosick, 17 (8/18/08), combined for 16-38=54 points in 69 WHL games between Swift Current and Seattle in 2025-26. He scored 10-24=34 points in 37 games with Swift Current before being acquired by Seattle midseason, tallying 6-14=20 point with a +4 rating in 32 contests. The 6-0, 160-pound forward also registered 1-4=5 points with a +1 rating in five WHL Playoff outings, leading the Thunderbirds in assists while co-leading the club in points. A native of Kassel, Germany, Kosick is committed to the University of Michigan in 2027-28.

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