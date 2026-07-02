Ducks to Participate in 2026 Rookie Faceoff Tournament Hosted by Sharks Sept. 12-15

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The Ducks will participate in the 2026 Rookie Faceoff tournament hosted by the San Jose Sharks at Tech CU Arena and Sharks Ice at San Jose from Sept. 12-15. Anaheim hosted the 2025 Golden State Rookie Faceoff at Great Park Ice in Irvine, last season with prospects from the Ducks, Sharks and Los Angeles Kings.

The 2026 Rookie Faceoff will include six teams featuring top prospects from the Ducks, Sharks, Kings, Colorado Avalanche, Utah Mammoth and Vegas Golden Knights. Anaheim will play two games as part of the rookie tournament, Saturday Sept. 12 vs. Colorado (1 p.m. PT) and Sunday, Sept. 13 vs. Los Angeles (3 p.m. PT).

The full game schedule for the 2026 Rookie Faceoff is below (all times Pacific). Rink locations for the games are still to be determined. Other details surrounding the tournament, including streaming information, team rosters and ticket information will be announced at a later date.

Saturday, September 12

  • Colorado vs. Anaheim – 1 p.m.
  • Utah vs. Vegas – 3 p.m.
  • Los Angeles vs. San Jose – 5 p.m.

Sunday, September 13

  • Vegas vs Colorado – 1 p.m.
  • Anaheim vs. Los Angeles – 3 p.m.
  • San Jose vs. Utah – 5 p.m.

Monday, September 14

  • No games scheduled

Tuesday, September 15

  • Utah vs. Los Angeles – 1 p.m.

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