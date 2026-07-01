Ducks Sign Greer to a Four-Year Contract

The Ducks have signed left wing A.J. Greer to a four-year contract through the 2029-30 NHL season.

Greer, 29 (12/14/96), helped Florida to the 2025 Stanley Cup championship, scoring 2-1=3 points in 16 postseason games. He established career-highs last season with the Panthers in points (17-15=32) goals, assists, plus/minus (+14), shots (104) and time on ice per game (12:26).

Acquired from Florida for the rights to Radko Gudas June 29, 2026, Greer has recorded 36-45=81 points with a +18 rating and 448 penalty minutes (PIM) in 326 regular season games with Florida (2024-26), Calgary (2023-24), Boston (2022-23), New Jersey (2021-22) and Colorado (2016-19).

The 6-3, 224-pound forward has also appeared in 278 American Hockey League (AHL) games with Utica (2021-22), Binghamton (2020-21), Bridgeport (2020-21), Colorado (2018-20) and San Antonio (2016-18), collecting 85-110=195 points. He was named to the 2017 AHL All-Star Game and awarded the Yanick Dupre Memorial Award for his community efforts during the 2016-17 season.

Originally selected by Colorado in the second round (39th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Greer appeared in one season for the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies of the QMJHL in 2015-16, earning 16-11= 27 points in 33 games while helping the club to a QMJHL championship and an appearance in the 2016 Memorial Cup. A native of Joliette, Quebec, Greer also spent two seasons with Boston University (NCAA) from 2014-16, registering 4-8=12 points in 55 contests.