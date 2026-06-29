Ducks Acquire Rights to Greer from Florida for Rights to Gudas

The Ducks have acquired the rights to right wing A.J. Greer from the Florida Panthers for the rights to defenseman Radko Gudas.

“Radko Gudas captained our club with heart and soul over the last two seasons while making a great impact in our community,” said Ducks General Manager Pat Verbeek. We offer our thanks and wish him great success going forward. We hope to sign A.J. to a contract and look forward to what he can bring to our club."

Greer, 29 (12/14/96), helped Florida to the 2025 Stanley Cup championship, scoring 2-1=3 points in 16 postseason games. Greer established career-highs in points (17-15=32), goals, assists and plus/minus (+14) last season with the Panthers in 2025-26. Greer has recorded 36-45=81 points with a +18 rating and 448 penalty minutes (PIM) in 326 regular season games with Florida (2024-26), Calgary (2023-24), Boston (2022-23), New Jersey (2021-22), Colorado (2016-19).

The 6-3, 224-pound forward has also appeared in 278 American Hockey League (AHL) games with Utica (2021-22), Binghamton (2020-21), Bridgeport (2020-21), Colorado (2018-20) and San Antonio (2016-18), collecting 85-110=195 points. He was named to the 2017 AHL All-Star Game and awarded the Yanick Dupre Memorial Award for his community efforts during the 2016-17 season.

Originally selected by the Colorado in the second round (39th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Greer appeared in one season for the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies of the QMJHL in 2015-16, earning 16-11= 27 points in 33 games while helping the club to a QMJHL championship and an appearance in the 2016 Memorial Cup. A native of Joliette, Quebec, Greer also spent two seasons with Boston University (NCAA) from 2014-16, registering 4-8=12 points in 55 contests.

Gudas, 36 (6/5/90), appeared in 203 games with Anaheim from 2023-26, serving as the club’s captain each of the last two seasons. Signed as a free agent July 1, 2023, Gudas earned 9-38=47 points with a +16 rating with Anaheim in three seasons.

The 6-0, 208-pound defenseman has recorded 42-169=211 points with a +89 rating and 1,124 penalty minutes (PIM) in 885 career NHL games with Anaheim, Florida (2020-23), Washington (2019-20), Philadelphia (2015-19) and Tampa Bay (2012-15).