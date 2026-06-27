Ducks Select Defenseman Rieber in Seventh Round of NHL Draft

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The Ducks selected defenseman James Rieber in the seventh round (210th overall) of the NHL Draft in Buffalo, N.Y., the last of their nine picks in this draft. 

Rieber, 18 (4/25/08), collected 2-9=11 points in 60 USHL games with the Waterloo Black Hawks last season in 2025-26. The 6-2, 176-pound defenseman appeared in all but two of Waterloo’s contests, the most among rookies on the club.

Rieber will return to Waterloo for his second season in 2026-27 and is committed to Miami University in 2027-28.

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