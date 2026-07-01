Ducks Sign Caulfield to Two-Year, Two-Way Contract

Has scored 38-51=89 points with 78 penalty minutes (PIM) in 204 career American Hockey League (AHL) games with the San Diego Gulls

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The Ducks have signed right wing Judd Caulfield to a two-year, two-way contract through the 2027-28 NHL season.

Caulfield, 25 (3/19/01), has scored 38-51=89 points with 78 penalty minutes (PIM) in 204 career American Hockey League (AHL) games with the San Diego Gulls. The 6-3, 207-pound forward set single-season career highs in points (17-21=38), goals, assists and appearances (71) with San Diego during the 2025-26 AHL season, tied for third among Gulls leaders in goals.

Acquired from Pittsburgh for Thimo Nickl March 31, 2023, Caulfield appeared in 133 career NCAA games with North Dakota from 2019-23, scoring 29-33=62 points with a +39 rating and 31 PIM. He set single-season career highs in scoring (11-9=20) and goals in 2021-22. He completed his junior season leading the club in shorthanded goals (3) while he was tied for second in goals. He also helped the Fighting Hawks to an NCHC championship in 2020-21.  

Originally selected by Pittsburgh in the fifth round (145th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft, Caulfield scored 26-48=74 points in 123 games at the U.S. National Team Development Program (USNTDP) from 2017-19, where he was teammates with Ducks defenseman Drew Helleson. A native of Grand Forks, N.D., Caulfield helped Team USA to a bronze medal at the 2019 U-18 World Championship and gold at the 2017 World U-17 Hockey Challenge.

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