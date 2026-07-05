Ducks Sign Mintyukov to Five-Year Extension

The Ducks have signed defenseman Pavel Mintyukov to a five-year contract extension through the 2030-31 NHL season.



Mintyukov, 22 (11/25/03), has recorded 17-52=69 points with 61 penalty minutes (PIM) in 204 career NHL games with Anaheim since making his debut in 2023-24. He set single-season career highs in goals (8), game-winning goals (2), blocked shots (112) and appearances (73) in 2025-26 while scoring 22 points (8-14=22). Mintyukov was tied for third among Ducks defensemen in points, third in goals and fourth in assists. Mintyukov also appeared in all 12 Stanley Cup Playoffs contests with the Ducks in 2026 while co-leading team leaders in blocked shots (19) and ranking fourth in time on ice per game (19:26 avg.).



The 6-1, 207-pound defenseman recorded 5-14=19 points with 20 PIM in 68 games during the 2024-25 NHL season, fifth among NHL blueliners 21-and-under in goals. As a rookie in 2023-24, Mintyukov earned 4-24=28 points with 24 PIM in 63 games, ranking second among Anaheim blueliners in scoring and assists. Among all-time Ducks rookie defensemen, he was fourth in single-season assists and fifth in points. Among NHL rookies that season, he was fourth in assists, while also ranking third among NHL rookie blueliners in scoring and assists.



Selected by Anaheim in the first round (10th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft, Mintyukov was named the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) Defenseman of the Year in 2022-23, combining for 24-64=88 points in 69 games with Ottawa and Saginaw. He was also named to the OHL’s First All-Star Team and the CHL’s Second All-Star Team. He led all Canadian Hockey League (OHL, QMJHL, WHL) defensemen in points, and led all OHL defensemen in points and assists. Among all OHL leaders, he ranked fourth in assists, eighth in plus/minus (+33) and 14th in point. He also led Saginaw in scoring with 17-45=62 points in 67 games during the 2021-22 season. He was named to the OHL Third All-Star Team last season after ranking third among OHL defensemen in points, fifth in goals, sixth in assists and tied for eighth in shots (177).



A native of Moscow, Russia, Mintyukov helped Russia to a gold medal at the 2019 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, recording five assists (0-5=5) in six tournament games. He did not play during the 2020-21 season due to the cancellation of the OHL's return to play plan. He spent the majority of 2019-20 with Dynamo Moscow 2 of Russia’s junior league, recording 1-2=3 points in 33 appearances.