Ducks Select Goalie Peshkov in Sixth Round of NHL Draft

The Ducks selected goalie Gleb Peshjov in the sixth round (178th overall) in the NHL Draft in Buffalo, N.Y.

Peshkov, 18 (11/5/07), went 22-15-8 with a 2.04 goals-against average (GAA) and .930 save percentage (SV%) with five shutouts in 47 MHL games (Russian junior league) with Taifun Primorsky Krai in 2025-26. The 6-3, 212-pound goaltender was named the MHL Goaltender of the Month twice last season (December and March). A native of Kopeysk, Russia, Pehskov appeared in 27 Russian U-18 league contests with Traktor Chelyabinsk’s U-18 club from 2023-25, posting an 11-3-0 record with a 1.80 GAA and .939 SV%.