Ducks Select Goalie Peshkov in Sixth Round of NHL Draft

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The Ducks selected goalie Gleb Peshjov in the sixth round (178th overall) in the NHL Draft in Buffalo, N.Y. 

Peshkov, 18 (11/5/07), went 22-15-8 with a 2.04 goals-against average (GAA) and .930 save percentage (SV%) with five shutouts in 47 MHL games (Russian junior league) with Taifun Primorsky Krai in 2025-26. The 6-3, 212-pound goaltender was named the MHL Goaltender of the Month twice last season (December and March). A native of Kopeysk, Russia, Pehskov appeared in 27 Russian U-18 league contests with Traktor Chelyabinsk’s U-18 club from 2023-25, posting an 11-3-0 record with a 1.80 GAA and .939 SV%.

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