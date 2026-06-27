Ducks Select Defenseman Frossard in Fifth Round of NHL Draft

The Ducks selected defenseman Eric Frossard in the fifth round (146th overall) of the NHL Draft in Buffalo, N.Y.

Frossard, 18 (1/12/08), recorded 5-9=14 points in 51 games with the Guelph Storm of the OHL in 2025-26, a 12-point improvement over his rookie season. The 6-5, 205-pound defenseman also recorded one assist in four 2026 OHL Playoff outings. The London, Ontario native split the 2024-25 season between USHL and OHL, skating in 21 contests with the Youngstown Phantoms before tallying two assists (0-2=2) in 30 games with Guelph.