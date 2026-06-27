Ducks Select Defenseman Frossard in Fifth Round of NHL Draft

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The Ducks selected defenseman Eric Frossard in the fifth round (146th overall) of the NHL Draft in Buffalo, N.Y. 

Frossard, 18 (1/12/08), recorded 5-9=14 points in 51 games with the Guelph Storm of the OHL in 2025-26, a 12-point improvement over his rookie season. The 6-5, 205-pound defenseman also recorded one assist in four 2026 OHL Playoff outings. The London, Ontario native split the 2024-25 season between USHL and OHL, skating in 21 contests with the Youngstown Phantoms before tallying two assists (0-2=2) in 30 games with Guelph.

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