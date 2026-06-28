Ducks Announce 2026 Development Camp Roster and Details

The Ducks today announced the club's annual prospect Development Camp will take place Monday, June 29 through Wednesday, July 1 at Great Park Ice & FivePoint Arena in Irvine, Calif.

Anaheim’s 2026 Development Camp roster will feature 29 players (17 forwards, 9 defensemen and three goaltenders). The roster features three first-round picks, including 2026 selections Nikita Klepov (15th overall) and MarcusNordmark (28th overall), and 10th overall pick in 2025 Roger McQueen.

Damian Clara (second round, 60th overall in 2023), Italy’s starting goaltender at the 2026 Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina, and Maxim Masse (third round, 66th overall in 2024), the Canadian Hockey League Player of the Year, will feature. Overall, six second round picks make up the roster, including Clara, Lucas Pettersson (35th overall in 2024), Eric Nilson (45th overall in 2025), Lasse Boelius (60th overall in 2025), Jayden Kurtz (45th overall in 2026) and Mathis Preston (50th overall in 2026). The rosters boasts all nine 2026 NHL Draft selections, 10 selections from the Ducks 2025 draft and eight picks from Anaheim’s 2024 draft class.

The three-day Development Camp will feature Ducks prospects participating in both on-ice and off-ice physical assessments, team building, leadership development and elite performance habits sessions conducted by the organization’s player development and strength and conditioning staff.

Please note, the majority of the camp itinerary from June 30-July 1 consists of off-ice workouts, and will not include traditional practices or scrimmages. Development Camp is open to the public and free of charge. Below is the schedule:

Monday, June 29

Group 1 off-ice: 9:30 - 10:30 a.m.

Group 2 off-ice: 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Group 2 on-ice: 12:15 - 1:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 30

Group 1 off-ice: 8 - 10 a.m.

Group 1 on-ice: 10:30 - 11:45 a.m.

Group 2 off-ice: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Wednesday, July 1

Groups 1 & 2 off-ice: 8:30 - 10:30 a.m.