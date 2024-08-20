Ducks Announce 2024-25 Promotional Schedule

The Ducks have revealed the club's 2024–25 Promotional Schedule presented by Ticketmaster, the Official Ticket Marketplace of the Anaheim Ducks, featuring 20 giveaway and theme nights at Honda Center. To kick off the season, all fans in attendance for opening night (Oct. 16 vs. Utah), will receive a jersey rally towel presented by Ticketmaster in celebration of the club’s new uniform.

The first 10,000 fans in attendance at select games throughout the season will enjoy various exclusive giveaways, including a special pin (Nov. 25 vs. Seattle) and two unique player bobbleheads to be revealed at a later date (Jan. 21 vs. Florida) and (Mar. 11 vs. Washington).

A hat-trick of giveaways in November will include a trucker hat presented by HERDEZ® brand salsa during the club’s Día de Muertos celebration (Nov. 3) presented by Southern California McDonald’s, a military cap presented by Pacific Premier Bank in honor of Military Appreciation Night (Nov. 10), and a Native American Heritage Night hat presented by San Manuel Band of Mission Indians on Nov. 15. The club will also celebrate Lunar New Year with a Year of the Snake giveaway shirt (Feb. 4).

Another notable date is Wild Wing’s Halloween Bash (Oct. 22), celebrating the franchise's beloved mascot and the upcoming holiday with an array of spooky activities and mascot shenanigans for all ages. Returning fan-favorite theme nights include Women in Sports Night (Dec. 6), Star Wars Night (Dec. 18), Angels Night (Jan. 7) and a Pride Party (Mar. 7).

The Ducks will continue their tradition of honoring local community heroes at Honda Center with a series of five Heroes Nights. The club will host Military Appreciation Night presented by Pacific Premier Bank (Nov. 10), Law Enforcement Appreciation Night (Dec. 1), Fire and Rescue Appreciation Night (Mar. 1), Educator Appreciation Night (Mar. 14) and Healthcare Professionals Appreciation Night (Mar. 28). Each night will highlight and celebrate community heroes with signature Anaheim Ducks traditions, including Salute to Those Who Serve presented by Pacific Premier Bank, Community Spotlights, Zamboni rides during intermissions, video scoreboard recognition and many other activities (details to be announced).

The club will also host their annual community theme nights to support a variety of charitable partners across Orange County, including CHOC Day (Mar. 30) and Green Night presented by Arrowhead Water (Apr. 9). The team will paint it lavender on Nov. 5 to help in the fight against cancer on the team's annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night presented by UCI Health, which raises awareness for the league-wide initiative. Many of the aforementioned promotional games will also integrate charitable organizations, along with We Care Wednesdays, which, for the fifth season, highlights a nonprofit partner at each Wednesday home game.

The promotional schedule will culminate with Fan Appreciation Night (Apr. 13 vs. Colorado) as the Ducks continue the fan-favorite “Jersey off Their Backs” presentation following the conclusion of the game. Throughout the evening, fans will have the opportunity to win hundreds of prizes and exclusive collector items during the game.

For the full giveaway and promotional schedule with additional details, please visit AnaheimDucks.com/Promotions. Anaheim Ducks Orange Alliance Season Ticket Memberships for the 2024–25 season presented by UCI Health are available now, starting as low as $19 per game. Membership benefits include guaranteed giveaways from the 2024–25 Promotional Schedule, discounts on concessions and merchandise, no-interest payment plans and priority seat locations in Honda Center. Fans can become part of the Orange Alliance by calling 1-877-WILD-WING or visiting AnaheimDucks.com/JoinTheAlliance. For savings on customizable Flex Plan ticket packages of seven or more games, call 1-877-WILD-WING or visit AnaheimDucks.com/FlexPlanDeposits.